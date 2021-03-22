Coronavirus These are the symptoms of a blood clot that need to be responded to immediately – with these seven ways everyone can reduce the risk of a blockage themselves

Astra Zeneca’s vaccination break may last longer than expected in Finland. The expert will tell you what ways you can reduce the risk of a blood clot yourself.

Cognoscenti are currently considering whether vaccination with Astra Zeneca should be avoided in certain risk groups.

“If a person has been found to be particularly susceptible to vascular thrombosis, it may in the future affect which vaccine is given to him or her,” says the University of Helsinki’s professor of coagulation disorders. Riitta Lassila.

Finland discontinued the use of Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine on Friday. This was due to two cases notified to the Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Fimea. In them, the person had had a cerebral venous thrombosis 4 to 10 days after he had been vaccinated.

Suspension was a precaution. Experts were due to investigate for a week whether cerebral venous thrombosis was causally related to Astra Zeneca vaccination. Now, for example, Norway and Denmark have taken an additional 1-2 weeks to complete their investigations.

Finland may also do so.

“The matter will be confirmed in the coming days,” says Lassila, who works as a ward doctor in the coagulation disorder unit of Meilahti Hospital.

Rare, according to Lassila, unpleasant clotting reactions can occur even without vaccination. “It’s also possible that some people are prone to clotting reactions for an unclear reason.”

On the other hand, coronavirus disease itself appears to increase blood clotting, often by various mechanisms. At the end of the story, Lassila lists seven ways to prevent the risk of blood clots.

Astra Zenecan Vaccine and thrombosis cases have also occurred in Norway, Germany and Denmark. Cases have been reported in women aged 20 to 50 years 4 to 16 days after vaccination.

The Pharmacovigilance Committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMMA) said last week that it had not found a link between the vaccine and an increased risk of blood clots. According to Eman, the Astra Zeneca vaccine is safe and effective.

Lassila thanks Ema for her speed in analyzing the matter. “It was a necessary start. The investigation will continue from now on, ”he says.

In Finland The Astra Zeneca vaccine is to be accompanied by a notice of the potential risk to be communicated to the person to be vaccinated. It states that a patient should seek treatment if they develop bruises, blood clots or headaches after receiving the vaccine, which continue after three days of receiving the vaccine.

Monitoring of symptoms is hampered by the fact that vaccination itself causes headaches and fever for many.

Lassila specifies that if the headache feels unusual and if the headache, fever and nausea persist even three days after vaccination, health care should be sought. Sometimes symptoms do not start or get worse until 5 to 10 days after vaccination.

“Clogging of the cerebral vein is often also associated with strange malaise or confusion, blurred vision, and seizure sensitivity,” he adds.

According to Lassila, blood clots and blood clots can also be associated with one-sided symptoms: If the forces seem to disappear from one side of the body, the function of the other hand or foot is impaired or half of the face seems to be missing or paralyzed, making it difficult to speak.

According to Lassila, blood clots and clotting disorders can be detected by blood tests and imaging studies.

Venous blood plugs are quite common in Finland. On average, 1 to 2 people in a thousand get thrombosis of the lower extremities or lungs each year. Clots are most commonly caused by surgery and diseases that require bed rest. They may also be associated with pregnancy or underlying conditions such as severe overweight, diabetes, cancer or inflammatory diseases such as the lungs, joints or intestines.

A deep vein thrombosis usually appears in the legs. Symptoms include painful swelling and warmth all over the leg or calf. The pain worsens when walking. The blood clot can also be asymptomatic or asymptomatic. A blockage can also occur in the veins of the upper limb.

Risk factors for venous thrombosis include a history of venous thrombosis, recent surgery, a disease requiring bed rest, or an infectious disease such as Korona. The risk of a blood clot is also increased by the use of a vascular catheter or long sitting.

Certain diseases or medications, such as birth control pills and hormone therapies, as well as pregnancy and the postpartum state, also increase the risk of a blood clot.

On the other hand, the risk is also increased by old age, smoking, body dryness and being overweight. Susceptibility to blockages can be hereditary.

During the corona period blood clots have been exceptionally low at the population level. According to Lassila, this is due to the fact that people have been isolated and protected, resulting in fewer injuries, inflammation and other risk factors for blood clots. There was no flu epidemic and major non-urgent surgeries have had to be postponed.

“All of this has reduced the number of blood clots,” Lassila says.

He recalls that serious vaccination reactions have occurred in only about one in a million.

In Norway, for example, three healthcare workers under the age of 50 have had blood clots after vaccination, which is thought to be due to an immune reaction caused by the vaccine. One patient died. “It’s very unfortunate,” Lassila says.

In these cases, he said, it was an antibody-mediated reaction, for which there are also aids.

Normally, the vaccine is supposed to produce an antibody that targets a viral spike protein. However, in some patients, the effect of the vaccine has been on platelets, which have collapsed.

“It seems that the platelets have been activated by the vaccine, packed into clots and lost from the bloodstream. That’s when small red hemorrhages or bruises appear on the skin, ”he describes.

Internal medicine doctor Timo Strandberg stated on the opinion page of Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday that the coronavirus infection itself predisposes to the development of blood clots.

Lassila agrees with the view: “At the beginning of the epidemic, there were twice as many clots as there were now, because the plugs could not be protected in advance with anticoagulant medication. This has been considerably intensified. According to certain criteria, Finnish patients have received preventive medication early after receiving a coronary diagnosis. ”

At present, 10–15% of severely ill coronary patients have venous thrombosis despite treatments. They are found in the lower extremities, upper limbs, cerebral veins, and hepatic and intestinal veins. Symptoms include pain, shortness of breath, swelling, aches, nausea, and fever, according to organ groups.

From the lower limbs, the clot can split and parts of it can drift into the pulmonary arteries. Symptoms include shortness of breath or hunger for oxygen, cough irritation, blood clots, increased pulse, decreased performance, and at worst, sudden circulatory failure.

“Pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition, but it can be successfully treated initially with leaching therapy and later with anticoagulants,” says Lassila.

For hospital treatment 65% of coronary heart disease patients have underlying conditions that increase blood clotting and 5% have large arterial thrombosis.

In a patient with a coronavirus infection, the blood clotting reaction intensifies on the wounded surfaces of the blood vessels. Due to vascular inflammation and extensive damage to the surface layer, clotting can escape out of control.

“It can show up as a serious disorder of vital functions and a Katona of platelet cells,” Lassila says.

According to Lassila, small coronary artery blockages are also typical in Korona, which are likely to lead the patient to intensive care. They can cause widespread damage to multiple organs, such as lung, liver, kidney, and heart muscle.

According to Lassila, it can be concluded from this that avoiding corona by vaccination has a significantly lower risk for a person prone to thrombosis than developing a coronary infection.

He emphasizes that anticoagulant drugs alleviate the consequences of a coronary infection in those who have already had a blood clot or are at increased risk of having one. Preventive drugs also protect the patient when he or she receives a coronary vaccination.

However, according to Lassila, people with cardiovascular disease have an increased risk of developing severe coronary heart disease and hospitalization.

On the other hand, for example, optimal blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes medications protect the corona from severe forms. “If these diseases are well treated, the medication protects the blood vessels and the patient has a good chance of getting Korona mild,” Lassila says.

If vaccination causes a human coagulation reaction, what are the chances of treating it?

“Hopefully it can be treated in most cases,” Lassila says. At present, according to him, there is no information yet on the risk factor profile of those who have responded to vaccination. The diagnosis should be made by laboratory tests and the treatment tailored to each patient individually.

However, the effects of birth control pills, for example, are well known, according to Lassila.

“If a user of e-pills were to get a blood clot as a result of either a corona infection or vaccination, there would be no time to wonder. The situation can be mapped out immediately. ”

Lassila talks about seven ways everyone can reduce the risk of a blood clot:

1. Drink 2 to 2.5 liters of fluid a day.

2. Stop smoking.

3. Take care of good oral and dental hygiene.

4. If you have been prescribed medication for high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol or blood clotting, make sure you take the medication as directed. If possible, monitor your blood pressure and blood sugar levels yourself.

5. If your feet are swollen, use treatment socks for venous insufficiency or so-called flight socks. They close the superficial vein system of the legs, making blood flow from deep veins more efficient. The use of a stocking is especially important if anticoagulant treatments cannot be used due to the risk of bleeding.

6. If you are a bedridden patient, try to walk whenever you can. Change posture, move your legs, and avoid sleeping pills.

7. If you have been diagnosed with a particular susceptibility to blockages, tell your healthcare professional when you need medical treatment and before you are vaccinated. In the future, this may also affect the choice of vaccine.