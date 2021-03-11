Coronavirus There will be a mask for public transport in the Helsinki region – Inspectors and drivers can “point out” the use of a mask if necessary

The mask obligation will take effect on Saturday, March 13th.

Helsinki regional traffic is preparing for a mask escape. The mask obligation will take effect on Saturday, March 13, HSL informs.

Forcing a mask does not mean that without a mask you would not be able to get to the public transport, says the head of department Marika Flinck. Nor is it intended to organize separate controls on public transport.

Instead, efforts are being made to increase mask use by tightening communications and adding a mask to travel conditions.

“We have inspectors moving around and they can point out the use of the mask if necessary. Surely drivers can do the same, depending on the situation, ”says Flinck.

Currently, about 80 percent of HSL’s traffic has a mask, Flinck says. Due to the disease situation, the mask should become even more common.

“It should get there 90 percent better.”

According to the release, only persons who cannot wear a mask due to their health can deviate from the mask compulsion. HSL says it will tell more about the details of the mask expulsion on Friday.

Also VR said on Wednesday that it would take a “mask escape” on all long-distance and commuter trains right from Thursday morning. The company said it was responding with disguise to its customers ’wishes and the deteriorating coronavirus situation.

There is no legal obligation. VR also justifies the requirement to wear a mask with its updated travel conditions.