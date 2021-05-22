Since this Saturday, the new restrictions announced by the national government to contain the increase in coronavirus infections began to apply and the measures generated some rejections in the interior of the country.

In La Rioja, a group of merchants and neighbors gathered on Friday night in the Plaza 25 de Mayo, in front of the governor’s office, in rejection of Governor Ricardo Quintela’s decision to adhere to the presidential decree that limits the general circulation of 6 to 18 and only allows the use of nearby shops in the neighborhoods: warehouses, greengrocers and butchers.

“It is a very bad decision because the injured are always those in the center,” Graciela complained as she marched along with other merchants and neighbors at a time when a caravan of cars he put sound to the demonstration.

Another trader repeated that he understood that Argentina was in a pandemic, but complained about the fiscal and tax pressure. “We are the most controlled always, we have debts that we cannot pay, it is something suffocating, “he added.

People walked through the central square until they reached the gates of the governor’s office with Argentine flags and posters that only said: “We want to work”.

“It is proven that the problem of contagions is not in the shops, we need to work, at least half a day,” begged another trader, distressed by the situation in the province at the entrance of this new confinement.

On Chili, considered the second most important city in La Rioja, there was also a caravan of cars honking in the downtown area.

In front of the Municipality of Rafaela, in Santa FeThe protests against the strict confinement announced by President Alberto Fernández and to which Governor Omar Perotti joined were also replicated.

Dozens of people gathered in the Plaza 25 de Mayo, in front of the municipal building, in a convocation of self-convened neighbors to reject the restrictions arranged in the framework of the pandemic.

The people had already mobilized on Thursday after the president announced the new measures and the governor endorsed the accession of the province.

On Reconquest was summoned to “The march for freedom”. Neighbors and merchants made an important caravan of cars that left from that city of Santa Fe to Avellaneda also to reject the total closure.

In Reconquista, Santa Fe, second day of protest against the restrictions established by the Province and the Nation. Today the number of vehicles exceeded that of yesterday, people despite the rain leave their house with flags. pic.twitter.com/pWsw0QPHmr – Martin Steeman (@MartinSteeman) May 21, 2021

In San Juan, that this Friday had the record day of the dead, with 15 fatalities, and also daily infections, with 605 cases in the last 24 hours, the strict confinement was also resisted by the merchants.

Gastronomists and merchants came out to show their disagreement and even in the town of Caucete, the Chamber of Commerce questioned the measures decreed by President Alberto Fernandez, because they will harm sales and lead to the closure of commercial premises for several days.

Córdoba also experienced a day of violent protest this Friday in a march called by the Chamber of Bar Owners against the new restrictions announced by the national government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally was held in front of the former Vélez Sársfield square, it went through the central streets of the city and there were some incidents with police and taxi drivers passing by.

In Bariloche there was also a mobilization of small merchants, teachers and some militants of the group “libertarian kids”, who protested this Friday in the center of the city for the new measures announced to face the pandemic.

Alejandro Rolandelli, owner of the Tiempo shoe store, told the Rio Negro newspaper that ten employees work at his premises and that the new wave of closures “is going to melt many commercial ventures.”

He also complained that in the face of the worsening of the coronavirus, the government should react with “More vaccines and more tests”.

The merchants of West San Antonio, also in Río Negro, protested in the center of the city for the restrictions under the slogan “The shops do not close!”. “We support the control and we join in raising awareness among the citizens,” the merchants transmitted.

