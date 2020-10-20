Upgrade
Coronavirus There is something very exceptional about the coronavirus, and that is why tracking works so well for it – But now the metropolitan area threatens to get out of the hands of trackers

October 20, 2020
The most important thing would be to prevent mass gatherings whose attendees are not even known, says Professor of Epidemiology Pekka Nuorti.

Infection tracking works better at stopping the coronavirus than in many other cases, but it may soon lose its effectiveness in the Helsinki metropolitan area, warns Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Tampere Pekka Nuorti.

According to Nuort, Finland has an efficient tracking system that is well in place in the field. He sees infection tracing as one of the reasons why the situation has remained fairly well controlled until recently.

