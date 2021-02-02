Coronavirus There is no virus variant behind the Jyväskylä infection clusters – “This has been very good news for a long time”

The laboratory results of both Mehiläinen and the Department of Health and Welfare showed that this is not a faster-spreading virus variant.

Jyväskylä recent coronavirus infections are not a more rapidly spreading viral variant. This was evident from the laboratory results of both the health giant Mehiläinen and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“Yes, it can be said that this has been very good news for a long time. We have a record number of people with corona in different parts of the city. If it had been a mutated virus, it would have been clear that it would have caused a lot of additional infections in family circles and municipalities, ”says the doctor responsible for infectious diseases in Jyväskylä. Ilkka Käsmä in the bulletin.

In Jyväskylä there have been two large clusters of infections. One of them set off from the gym and the other from a student event held in the center of Jyväskylä.

By the weekend, the event had become another hundred infections. According to a city press release, more than 1,400 people are currently quarantined as a result of infections related to the restaurant and young people’s hobbies as well as school.

“In practice, there is now a percentage of Jyväskylä residents within the four walls. It is a huge number of people and it is certainly already testing the well-being and resilience of many residents, ”Käsmä says in the press release.

City moved into the spread of the coronavirus epidemic over the weekend and, for example, high school students were placed in distance education.

However, the week has begun in a calmer direction. On Monday, 19 new infections were diagnosed in Jyväskylä and on Tuesday, 13 new infections were reported.