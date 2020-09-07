Professor Jean-Michel Constantin, however, fears an overlap of Covid-19 with an influenza epidemic.

Professor Jean-Michel Constantin, anesthesiologist at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris, said Monday, September 7 on franceinfo, share “totally” the concern of his Marseille colleagues who alerted to a “exponential increase in severe cases of Covid-19 in their units”.

The Deputy Secretary General of the SFAR (French Society of Anesthesia and Resuscitation) estimated that in Paris, “We have the same curve, but the Marseillais are a little ahead, they have a little more patients. There is no escalation, however tempered the doctor. It is increasing in a linear fashion and there is no tension at the moment at Pitié-Salpêtrière. “

On the other hand, there is a big difference compared to spring according to him because “We are continuing the surgical activity now, we still have trauma, and the pressure on the resuscitation beds will be much earlier. We know that we have less room for maneuver”, in the event of a new peak.

The doctor acknowledged that he is “totally unable to say what situation we will find ourselves in a week or two”, but he already fears an overlap of Covid-19 with an influenza epidemic.

There would be nothing worse for us because we would have to consider that all patients are Covid and we would have to separate them from each other.Jean-Michel Constantinto franceinfo

“You have to be vaccinated against the flu, it’s fundamental”, pleaded Jean-Michel Constantin. He finally felt that the‘increase in the number of cases cannot be put “on the account of the multiplying tests, since, he said, the test positive rate has been increasing steadily for the past four or five weeks, and that means we have more circulation of the virus. “