The global figure of those who died due to corona virus epidemic may be more than one million. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes, said on Wednesday that there is an official confirmation of 1 million deaths. Whose life was taken away by the new virus. But the actual figure is definitely larger.

‘Kovid is bigger than 10 lakh deaths’

Tedros was addressing a program of the United Nations General Assembly. He said in his address that thousands of people are struggling with life by staying in hospitals all over the world. Due to Kovid-19 on Tuesday, the number of deaths worldwide reached one million. It has been nine months since the corona virus epidemic. The world economy has been badly affected due to the epidemic. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all countries to come together to increase screening and treatment. He also said that it is in the national and economic interests of every country to work together to ensure vaccine access everywhere and to everyone.

UN Secretary General insisted on working together

He told that through Kovacs program we can reach our objective. Guterres also spoke about the Act Accelerator program to help control the epidemic and help in confidence building. Earlier on Monday, WHO health officials had expressed apprehension that the world would have to ‘stay with Kovid-19 for some more time’. He asked world leaders and health officials to pay attention to investigation and improvement of health system. At the press conference, Tedros had signed an agreement to send 120 million rapid corona virus tests worldwide. This rapid corona virus test will be sent exclusively to low and middle income countries.

