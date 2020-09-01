Coronavirus There is currently no coronavirus epidemic in Finland, says Mika Salminen from THL

According to Markku Broas, chief physician of infectious diseases, there is not even an accelerating phase of the epidemic going on now. However, the threat of the coronavirus has not disappeared, as the virus is very abundant in the world.

Finland the coronavirus situation is as follows: an average of 24 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed daily in the last two weeks. At the same time, more than 14,000 tests have been performed every day. Thus, only an extremely small proportion of the test results are positive.

There were ten people in hospital on Tuesday, one of whom was in intensive care. Two coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in two weeks.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Welfare THL announced that 56 new cases of coronavirus have been reported. The cases have been identified in the last two weeks.

In August, daily confirmed cases of the disease ranged from less than ten to 46.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Finland and Latvia have a better coronavirus situation than other European countries.

Of figures In light of this, one may ask: is there currently a coronavirus epidemic in Finland?

According to THL, it is not.

“I can confirm that there is no large-scale native epidemic going on in Finland. Sure, we have some native cases, but they aren’t everywhere. Their number has also remained reasonably small, ”said Director of the Health Security Department and Research Professor. Mika Salminen THL says.

Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases of the Lapland Hospital District Markku Broas stated on Monday In the morningthat there is currently no coronavirus epidemic in Finland.

Broas emphasizes that epidemic is a difficult concept and its definition is not written in stone. The concept is related to the constant increase in cases. The epidemic can be regional or it can affect the whole country.

“We talk about an epidemic when the number of diseases starts to increase all the time and we go up week by week. Then the infections are not individual clusters but a significant portion are those that we do not recognize, ”says Broas.

According to him, in the epidemic, a large proportion of infections are intra-Community and no longer come from abroad. Recently, about half of new infections have come from abroad.

What about how will the 56 new cases reported on Tuesday affect the epidemic estimate? Salminen emphasizes that a lot of weekend cases are reported on Tuesdays.

“We’re not nervous yet. These also coincide with several previous days, ”says Salminen.

Broas emphasizes that a single number of days does not indicate that the trend is upward.

“The situation is mostly calm. We have a few individual infection delays that change the number of days in a significant way. In addition, there is activity in the metropolitan area. The near future will tell us how the situation is progressing, ”says Broas.

THL: n Mika Salminen emphasizes that we can now also talk about the backwater phase of the coronavirus epidemic. The World Health Organization declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic in March. The definition of a pandemic is still valid, also in Finland.

Although there is no actual epidemic in Finland, it does not eliminate the threat of the coronavirus.

“In that sense, we can talk about the backwater phase. The threat has not disappeared, because the virus is very abundant in the world, ”says Salminen.

According to the WHO, more than 250,000 new cases of infection are diagnosed worldwide every day. In total, there have been more than 25 million cases. More than 840,000 people have died from coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease.

Finland According to Salminen, the good current situation has been affected by the development measures taken after the spring.

“All of them aimed to be able to trace the contacts as comprehensively as possible in all new cases and thereby break the supply chains,” says Salminen.

“So far, it looks like we’ve done reasonably well here. Maybe not 100%, but reasonably well. ”

One cluster of coronavirus infections was detected in Kuhmo in recent days. There, the investigation of the chain of infection has worked accurately, and the chain of all those infected has been able to be identified.

One the way to measure the infection situation is to monitor the incidence of infections. It means comparing the number of cases of infection to the population of the area.

Finland has used incidence to define travel restrictions. If there are 8 to 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a state during a two-week follow-up period, the infection situation is so bad that travel restrictions apply.

There are currently 18 municipalities in Finland with an incidence of more than 8 / 100,000 in the last two weeks. All major cities are included.

“That level of incidence may not be enough until an epidemic,” Broas says.

Coronavirus epidemic faded during the summer, and it was then that talk began about the backwaters phase of the epidemic.

There is now a fear of a second wave of the epidemic, with the number of cases starting to rise. The term second wave refers to a new rise in the statistical curve.

“There is an acceleration phase between the floodplain and the epidemic. Are we in an accelerating phase now? ” Broas puntaroi.

In evaluating it, he advises to monitor variability in incidence over two-week follow-up periods.

According to recent monitoring periods, the incidence has decreased at the national level. Across the country, the incidence in the most recent follow-up period (22–28 August) was 1.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the previous follow-up period, the incidence was 3.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence of recent follow-up episodes may still change if not all cases of the disease have been recorded.

The incidence has increased in only one hospital district, Kainuu. There, the growth is related to the Kuhmo cluster.

Half of the hospital districts did not report any new cases of infection in the previous follow-up period.

“So you can’t say the epidemic is in an accelerating phase. Covid-19 is a pandemic, but Finland makes an exception. This is good news in the sense that at the moment we can be at peace in a certain way in Finland, ”says Broas.