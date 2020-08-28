Wearing a mask is compulsory everywhere in Paris, since this morning. “We have groped a lot about these government measures. We first imposed certain streets, then certain neighborhoods, now entire cities. We can see that there is an amateurism in the management of this crisis”, explains Julien Sanchez, mayor of Beaucaire (Gard) and spokesperson for the Rassemblement National. He is the guest of the “4 Vérités” of France 2, Friday August 28th.

In his town, Beaucaire, wearing a mask is compulsory in certain streets. Does the elected official want this measure to be extended? “This measure must be general or not. And there the fact of making neighborhoods or streets, it is not a good measure, it is illegible for people, for tourists in particular. I regret that [le port du masque obligatoire] or only in city centers “, says Julien Sanchez.

How will the start of the new school year go in Beaucaire? “There too, amateurism of the government. I waited all the month of July and August [pour avoir] clear instructions from National Education, I did not receive them. I learned from the media that a protocol had been made, which was not sent to the municipalities. We had to look on the internet. Still, we have prepared for the worst-case scenario anyway, we have respected the safety distances, we distribute hydroalcoholic gel at the entrance to schools, we have bought frontal thermometers for the children. […] The goal is for the children to be able to return to school because they were out of school for almost four months “, says Julien Sanchez.

The government will present its stimulus plan on September 3. What does the chosen one expect? “We must reinforce the existing economic players. We have a lot of business today, very small businesses / SMEs which are on the verge of closing, on the verge of bankruptcy, because for two months they were unable to work. you have to do something other than postponing charges, you have to have cancellations, otherwise at the end of the year we’ll have a disaster “, says Julien Sanchez.