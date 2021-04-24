Coronavirus There are now “low and high incidence areas side by side in Europe”, thus comparing Finland’s corona situation with the rest of Europe

Among European countries, Hungary has the highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in the world in relation to the population. France, on the other hand, has the fourth highest number of infections in the world.

Finland the corona situation is one of the best in Europe, but there is great regional variation on the continent.

While infections are still on the rise in many European countries, the latest wave of infection is also easing in several countries.

“Case numbers are equally high in several countries. There are places of low and high incidence side by side in some places, and thus the possibility of the spread of infections is strongly present, ”the chief doctor described the situation in Europe. Otto Helve From the Department of Health and Welfare on Thursday in corona information.

“Finland’s incidence is still clearly lower in recent weeks than elsewhere in Europe,” said Helve.

Incidence refers to the number of infections per 14,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

In Finland the incidence rate is 73.7 for infections in the last two weeks. In Europe, only Portugal (69.3), the United Kingdom (53.7) and Iceland (38.7) have lower figures.

The worst situation in Europe is currently in Cyprus, where the incidence of infections is more than ten times higher than in Finland, 836.1. In addition, Sweden (incidence rate 801.5), France (768.6) and Croatia (742.3) are at the top of the infections. Infection rates are also increasing in all four countries.

Globally, France has had the fourth highest number of infections in the world during the pandemic, after the United States, India and Brazil. In France, a total of more than 5.5 million people have been infected with the corona.

The country has sought to curb the spread of the coronavirus through strict containment measures. At the moment, the French are preparing to end the third strict lock, which has included, for example, a ban on leaving more than 10 kilometers from home, except in exceptional cases. Restaurants, cafes and cultural venues are closed and there is a curfew in the country in the evenings after 7 p.m.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex visited Rambouillet on Friday.­

Prime Minister of France Jean Castex promised on Thursday that restrictions would begin to be lifted in early May. He believed the country’s third wave of coronavirus was starting to be behind us, he says France 24.

When In the western part of Finland, the coronary situation in Sweden does not seem to ease, in the southern part of Estonia the number of infections has been reduced from the peak in mid-March, when the country’s the corona situation was the worst in the world in terms of population. On March 18, the incidence rate in Estonia peaked at 1555.1. Now it is only about a third of the peak: 490.7 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Vaccinations In this respect, the best situation in Europe is in Britain, which has set off its own pace of vaccination. The country has had time to give at least the first dose of the vaccine to 49 percent of its population.

At European Union level, Malta and Hungary are at the forefront of vaccination. Malta about half a million inhabitants, at least one dose of vaccine is received 45.7 per cent of citizens. In Hungary, vaccine coverage is 36.7 percent.

In Hungary, in addition to Western vaccines, vaccination has been launched with Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and Russian Sputnik.

The disease situation in the country still glows on the red map of Europe, with an incidence of 606.4 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, Hungary has the highest number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in relation to the population worldwide.

Despite the gloomy infection figures, the country’s prime minister Viktor Orbán has allowed the restrictions to be lifted. On Monday, kindergartens and the first grades of elementary school returned to classroom instruction and restaurant terraces are allowed to be open until 9:30 p.m.

When the country reaches the four million vaccinated milestone, vaccine recipients can visit theaters, movies, gyms, libraries and museums, among other places. In addition, hotels may accommodate tourists who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid-19, for example.

In Finland are at a good European pace of vaccination. In addition to the United Kingdom, Malta and Hungary, Serbia, where 27.8% have received at least the first dose of vaccine, and the micro-states of San Marino, Monaco and Andorra.

Finland’s strains in vaccine coverage include Iceland, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, Belgium and Spain, where about 22–23 per cent of citizens have received at least one vaccine.