Coronavirus There are currently only four coronary patients in Helsinki hospitals, and the situation at Hus hospitals has also improved

Helsinki hospitals do not treat the most serious cases of corona. However, the situation is also considerably better in the hospitals of Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) than in March.

Helsinki four coronary patients are currently being treated in their own hospitals. In practice, this means Laakso Hospital, as the care of coronary patients is centralized there.

The number of patients has dropped significantly, to 29 on 5 April. At worst, in May last year, there were 51.

Helsinki hospitals do not treat the most serious coronary events and do not have intensive care units. Serious cases are treated in hospitals in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), ie in Jorvi and Meilahti, for example.

Hus hospitals have also seen a significant reduction in the number of coronary patients: there were a total of 51 patients in the ward on Saturday, and 14 of them in the intensive care unit. was on March 17, when there were exactly 30 patients at potency.

Helsinki Deputy Mayor for Social and Health Affairs Sanna Vesikansa (vihr) says that the positive situation in hospitals is mainly due to the fact that vaccine coverage in the elderly and at risk groups is starting to be at a good level.

For example, 90 per cent of people aged 75 and over have received their first vaccine in Helsinki. 87% of 70-74-year-olds have received the vaccine. 76% of those aged 65-69 have received their first vaccination and 57% of those aged 60-64. 55-59 years old get to book time for the first vaccination from next Tuesday.

“The number of people in hospital is really a key indicator of progress in vaccine coverage. The situation now looks really good, but at the same time it must be remembered that the disease has not been overcome in any way yet, ”says Vesikansa.

“This good development will only continue if working adults still manage to limit their social contacts.”

Husin Director of Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen notes that the good state of hospital care is also due to the fact that there are currently significantly fewer cases of the disease than, for example, in March.

Industry Director of the Hus Heart and Lung Center Antti Vento says the youngest patient in intensive care at Hus Hospitals is currently 41 years old and the oldest 73.

“In addition to age, the biggest risk factors for getting effective are hypertension, obesity and type 2 diabetes,” Vento says.

According to Sanna Vesikansa, Deputy Mayor of Helsinki’s Social and Health Services, effective vaccinations are the biggest reason for the good situation in Helsinki’s hospitals. In the picture, Pfizer’s vaccine is mixed in the back room at the Jätkäsaari vaccination station.­