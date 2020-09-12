Dominique Costagliola, epidemiologist and biostatistician, guest of franceinfo on Friday September 11, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Jean Castex announced, Friday September 11 at the end of the Defense Council devoted to the health situation of the coronavirus, that the duration of isolation will be reduced to seven days and that time slots and screening tents will be dedicated to people priority: caregivers, suspected Covid-19 or contact cases. “The virus is circulating more and more in France”, adds the Prime Minister.

“There are already hospitals under pressure”, alerted Dominique Costagliola, epidemiologist and biostatistician, deputy director of the Pierre-Louis Institute of epidemiology and public health. “In Paris, they are getting ready and preparing, they have reformed a crisis unit. In the Bouches-du-Rhône, this means that we are already in the process of planning deprogramming for certain treatments”, he explained.

franceinfo: 42 departments in the red zone, 72 cases per 100,000 people, are these worrying figures?

Yes, these are worrying figures. We must not compare the incidence we currently have with that we had in March because we are screening a lot more. But since mid-July, the positivity rate, therefore the number of positive people among all the tests, has increased. It went from 1% to 5.2% last week. In some regions where the virus is circulating even more, there is a much higher rate: in Guadeloupe 18%, in the south of France more than 8%, in certain regions such as the Paris region, the Rhône, the Gironde between 7 and 8%. These are the rates that are high. At the peak of the epidemic in Germany, a country that still tested a lot, the positivity rate was between 8 and 10%. So we are still approaching something that is high.

“The epidemic is the same” said the Prime Minister …

Yes, the people at risk are the same and the virus has not evolved into a disease that is said to be different. What has changed is the fact that this increase in the number of cases, at the beginning, was observed only in the age groups under 40 years. For three weeks, this has really increased significantly in the age groups above 40 years. This means that, as it was feared, a virus which circulates, is transmitted between the young people will pass in the generations most at risk.

Is there a risk that hospitals will power up?

There are already hospitals that are under pressure, especially in the Bouches-du-Rhône. I know that in Paris, they are getting ready and preparing, they have reformed a crisis unit. In the Bouches-du-Rhône, this means that we are already in the process of planning deprogramming for certain treatments. It is also very important to be able to maintain access to care for other pathologies. In March, access to care for other pathologies was practically finally stopped. Starting to have tension means that we are increasing Covid services. If they do Covid, they don’t do anything else.

Jean Castex said “we must not put economic life, social life, cultural life on hold”. What do you think ?

The risk is not the same for everyone, so people at risk still have to limit their social contacts or use it with caution. Afterwards, I still understand the need to have the maximum of economic life and social life. Probably one of the important things that has been announced is the fact of declining measures at the departmental level and not of redoing larga manu all over France. We confined overseas departments to periods when there was no epidemic, and afterwards, we had to re-limit them when the epidemic arrived at home, it was not too reasonable. I think it is positive.

Is prioritization of tests a good measure?

Concretely, the prioritization, the fact of having reserved beaches, many laboratories are already doing it. It’s also easy to deflect the prioritization since when you make an appointment, you can always claim that you have symptoms if you want to get past it. I’m not sure that completely solves the problem. You have to see how it is organized on the ground and what are the measures behind it to really improve this aspect. This is very important because with the current deadlines, deadlines for having an appointment, deadlines for having the results, there is no longer any chance of being able to trace contact cases in order to detect them early. The isolated route is dead, we lose the objective.