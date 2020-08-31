Coronavirus There are already 16 patients in the Kuhmo infection group under the age of 30, Kainuu is preparing to expand containment measures

In Kainuu preparations are being made to extend the closure measures implemented in Kuhmo over the weekend to other municipalities if the infection situation worsens.

The city of Kuhmo made an exceptional decision on Sunday and shut down much of the city’s operations due to a large group of coronavirus infections. In one chain of infection, 15 positive infections have already been detected in Kuhmo and one in Kajaani. There are more than 150 exposed people.

In Kuhmo, closure operations can be further expanded if necessary. This would mean a decision by the regional government agency, for example, to close restaurants. Currently, the city is recommending restaurants to reduce customer seats.

“It is clear that new cases of the disease will still occur this week and through that new exposed ones. After that, we will see how the restrictive measures have started to bite, ”the mayor of Kuhmo Tytti Määttä says.

Kuhmon the city announced on Sunday that it would restrict the opening of the library and youth work facilities and close museums, a gym and a swimming pool. Kuhmo High School, Music College and Sotkamo Citizens’ College switched to distance learning on Monday.

“We have taken the kind of measures that we are able to take with our own decisions. No later than Friday, it will be seen whether the measures will be continued or whether the conditions will be lifted. Of course, the day-to-day situation affects whether there is perhaps any other measure that the regional government agency, for example, should decide on, ”says Määttä.

The purpose of the measures now taken is to safeguard the functioning of social and health care and basic education.

“We shifted resources as early as Friday to packing and distributing civic masks. From the beginning of this week, the Kuhmo parish will be involved in distributing masks. Today, some of our staff will move to a telephone service related to the coronavirus, ”says Määttä.

The situation is also exacerbated by the fact that some municipal workers are now quarantined due to exposure.

Town’s the closure measures do not apply to private companies, but some companies have already reacted to the situation. For example, Kuhmo Osuuspankki announced that it would close its branch for a week. Some restaurants have also already stated that they follow the city’s recommendations.

“We reduced customer seats and now dispense food to customers. We are involved in the clean-up and we are trying to help prevent the spread of infections, ”says the supervisor. Jenni Myllykangas lunch restaurant from Four Kaesa.

Kainuu pandemic manager of the Association of Municipalities for Social and Health Care (SOTE) Olli-Pekka Koukkari believes that the containment measures currently in place are sufficient to contain the infections and that there is currently no justification for tightening them.

However, the Kainuu sote is prepared to extend the closure measures to Kuhmo’s neighboring municipalities.

“The situation is considerably better in Kajaani and Sotkamo, where exposure situations have been mapped, exposed people have been reached and quarantined,” says Koukkari.

He regrets that the news of the weekend might have given the impression that the restaurant Hospo in Kajaani was essentially involved in the chain of infection.

“The news about it was not true.”

Hospo had had a party of asymptomatic individuals on Friday. They had been informed of their exposure, and one member of the party applied for the test on Saturday. The test was positive. The Kainuu sote reported on the matter over the weekend.

“Of course the party was exposed, but there is no evidence that someone else in the restaurant was sick or sick. However, it was impossible to reach the few other customers who were at the restaurant on Friday. For this reason, we considered it justified to highlight the target so that they would be aware and especially careful in monitoring their symptoms, ”says Koukkari.

Hooker says the first patient in the chain of infection became infected from home. All 16 patients are linked to each other through work, hobby, leisure, or family circumstances.

“The chain is very multifactorial, but completely gapless. So there is no infection that cannot be traced, ”says Koukkari.

All patients are under 30 years of age. Their symptoms are mild.