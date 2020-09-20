The actor François Berléand returns, moved, to the Antoine theater in Paris. There he meets his director and his partner, François-Xavier Demaison. Their spectacle is one of those which usually attract crowds and fill the boxes. After months of closure, the director of the theater has planned everything to respect the sanitary measures: hydroalcoholic gel and physical distancing with markers on the ground.

Behind the scenes too, we are busy with relief, even if partial unemployment and the blank year for intermittent workers have helped to get over the course. All are eager to resume, especially since the cash flow is everywhere. The rooms can only be three-quarters full. Not necessarily profitable, but they have no choice. Most private theaters will reopen by November, but castings have already resumed.

