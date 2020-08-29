Coronavirus The year 2020 became something completely different than it should be, and soon darkness strikes – the Doctor of Crisis Psychology talks about a way of thinking that everyone should adopt

2020 will go down in history as the year when the whole world faced a new threat. The best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus is to use a face mask and hand gloves, and to maintain safety clearances. The picture is from Helsinki Railway Station.
Picture: Kimmo Räisänen
The corona pandemic has progressed from a spring fright to a state of uncertainty where plans need to be constantly changed. How do you cope with it?
For subscribers
Oona Laine HS
Published: 2:00
The holiday trip was canceled. The wedding was postponed. The child could not celebrate birthdays. The test results take a day. Constant concern for one’s own and loved ones’ health and livelihood.
Pledgetimes.com is a one-stop online destination for to the point science, technology, world, health and business coverage which caters to the appetite of every online reader through content which we have is assimilated from various resources.
Leave a Reply