Coronavirus The year 2020 became something completely different than it should be, and soon darkness strikes – the Doctor of Crisis Psychology talks about a way of thinking that everyone should adopt

2020 will go down in history as the year when the whole world faced a new threat. The best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus is to use a face mask and hand gloves, and to maintain safety clearances. The picture is from Helsinki Railway Station.

The corona pandemic has progressed from a spring fright to a state of uncertainty where plans need to be constantly changed. How do you cope with it?

For subscribers

Oona Laine HS

Published: 2:00

The holiday trip was canceled. The wedding was postponed. The child could not celebrate birthdays. The test results take a day. Constant concern for one’s own and loved ones’ health and livelihood.

Flight-changing plans, disappointing disappointment.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has marked our daily lives in a way that hardly anyone could prepare for.