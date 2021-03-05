Coronavirus The worst fears about the impact of ski holidays in the south on the epidemic have not materialized – Lapland’s infection rates have remained under control

The overall effects of ski holidaymakers on the corona situation in Lapland will be visible in a couple of weeks.

Southern Finland it is now almost a week since the end of the winter holidays. Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Taneli Puumalainen According to him, some infections have already been recorded among tourists who have spent their ski holidays in Lapland.

“At the moment, we know that Lapland’s ski holiday tourists have been found to have infections, and infections in Lapland’s own population as well,” Puumalainen said at a THL press conference on Thursday.

The epidemic situation in Lapland entered an accelerating phase on 19 February precisely because of the infections brought in by tourists.

Chief Physician of the Lapland Hospital District Markku Broasin according to weekly infection rates have now remained stable. A large proportion of infections have been found in tourists.

Passenger infections are reflected in the incidence of infections, ie how many infections have been diagnosed in the hospital district per 100,000 inhabitants.

Excluding tourist infections, the incidence rate in Lapland was 53.9 last week. When out-of-community infections are included, the incidence rate was 79.6.

Before ski holidays were feared that infections brought in by tourists could plunge infection rates into a soaring rise in Lapland. THL recommended that people living in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area spend their ski holidays at home and avoid traveling elsewhere in Finland.

The worst fears aren’t coming true, but Broas stresses that the overall assessment can only be made in a couple of weeks.

“Positive signs include the fact that there are no significant mass exposures here and that there is no evidence of the epidemic spreading in the communities,” Broas says.

No infection chains directly related to tourism have also been detected in Lapland.

Last week, an all-time test record of 6,500 tests was set in Lapland.

“It’s a huge amount when it comes to an area of ​​117,000 inhabitants. Both tourists and Laplanders have taken the tests diligently, ”Broas praises.

Prior to the ski holidays, health authorities were particularly concerned about holidaymakers ’evenings and the possible coronation of bars. Only minor chains of infection have left the evenings.

“Responsible travelers have spent their holidays with their own group or their own family,” Broas estimates.

Next The ski holiday in Eastern and Northern Finland begins this week. The advice from the health authorities is that they spend their holidays in the vicinity.

“Now it is not worth traveling to southern Finland to those areas where the disease is common,” Broas emphasizes.

Taneli Puumalainen emphasized on Thursday that the impact of those who spent their ski holidays in Lapland and were infected there on the overall picture of the epidemic is difficult to assess.

“How skiing has affected the course of the epidemic is probably pretty hard to ever find out because there are other factors here at the same time. How people’s behavior has changed, whether there is coronary fatigue and how the epidemic would have progressed anyway, ”Puumalainen said.

Broas believes that an overall assessment of the Lapland Hospital District area can be made.

“Wait a few weeks, then the full impact of the ski holidays can be seen. The disease situation in the south is now so explosive that we hope that the people of southern Finland will consider whether travel is necessary in this situation, ”says Broas.