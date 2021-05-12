The Bi.1.617 variant of Covid-19, commonly called “Indian variant”, of the coronavirus, because it generated the explosion of cases in that Asian country, it already has a presence in at least 44 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday.

The highest world health authority assured that the mutation found in India in October 2020 has already been detected “in 44 countries in the six WHO regions “, just hours after the Argentine authorities reported on the first cases with this new strain.

While still under study, it is believed that could be more contagious than the original, especially in young adults.

Outside of India, most of the infections caused by this variant have so far been found in the United Kingdom.

Just 24 hours earlier, the WHO gave this variant as widespread in 30 countries, which somehow confirms its warnings about the ease of its spread.

The WHO also warned that the new type of coronavirus that was first found in India last year is “of global concern”, although more studies are required.

Already three other variantsThose of the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil had received the same classification.

A mutation is elevated from “variant of interest” to “variant of concern” when it shows evidence that it meets at least one of the various criteria.

These include: more easily transmitted, causing a more serious illness, causing reduced neutralization by antibodies, or lowering the effectiveness of treatments and vaccines.

The Argentine Ministry of Health revealed on Monday that the variants from India and South Africa had been found in three travelers who recently entered the country, and that the three people were isolated in hotels in the City of Buenos Aires.

“Since we started genomic sequencing surveillance in travelers, we have identified so-called priority variants in almost 50% of positive cases. But this is the first time that we have found variants B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.1 (originally isolated in India), and B.1.351 (originally isolated in South Africa), “Analía Rearte, National Director of Epidemiology and Strategic Information of the health portfolio.

DB