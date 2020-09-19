Hospitals are under tension again, six months after the first wave of coronavirus. In Montpellier (Hérault), in Île-de-France or in the Loire, the number of serious forms of Covid-19 is increasing. Faced with indicators that turn red, health establishments are re-initiating white plans. In the coming weeks, Ile-de-France hospitals should be in a very tight situation, according to the Regional Health Agency.

“We must prepare for this hypothetical wave, and we cannot sit idly by and wait to let ourselves be overwhelmed without reacting. It will be deleterious for the patients and for the hospital which is already tired, worn out by the Covid-19“, explains Dr Benjamin Davic, infectious disease specialist at Raymond Poincaré hospital in Garches (Hauts-de-Seine). Concretely, these white plans allow hospitals to reorganize themselves in the face of the health crisis: additional beds, transfers of patients to ” other services and non-emergency operations deprogramming.