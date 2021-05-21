Coronavirus The wards have been closed due to the epidemic in two hospitals in Lahti, non-urgent surgeries canceled: “The situation is tight”

The epidemics at Päijät-Häme Central Hospital and Jalmar Rehabilitation Hospital are under control, but the situation is seriously disrupting the hospitals’ operations.

Päijät-Häme hospitals have had to close wards due to the corona epidemic.

Currently, one internal medicine department of Päijät-Häme Central Hospital and one Jalmar rehabilitation hospital are closed in Lahti due to the corona epidemic.

The situation is serious but under control, says the chief physician of the welfare group Tuomo Nieminen.

“Currently, there are no indications that the epidemic is spreading further in the wards. No new cases have been found since the infections were identified at the outset, but new rounds of testing will be conducted. ”

Coronary infections a total of four have been observed in the hospital epidemic. Three of the infections have been diagnosed at Päijät-Häme Central Hospital and one at Jalmar Rehabilitation Hospital. Both patients and staff have infections.

Due to the hospital epidemic, dozens of patients and staff members have had to be quarantined.

Non-emergency surgeries have been canceled until the end of next week.

“A lot of changes have had to be made when it has not been possible to take more patients for the two wards. The situation is tight anyway, because there are a lot of coronary patients in hospital in the area and the wards have also been closed due to the shortage of nurses, ”says Nieminen.

Hospital epidemic began when three infections were diagnosed in the internal medicine department of Päijät-Häme Central Hospital on Tuesday.

At the central hospital, infection has been confirmed in two patients and one staff member.

It was reported on Thursday that the coronary pandemic has also spread to the rehabilitation hospital Jalmar, where one infection has been diagnosed so far.

The situation has caused significant disruption to the operations of hospitals in the area. According to Nieminen, a lot of non-urgent surgeries have had to be postponed.

“For the time being, non-emergency surgeries will be performed as little as possible to ensure emergency on-call operations.”

However, due to the hospital epidemic, it has not yet been necessary to transfer patients for treatment to other hospital districts.

Päijät-Häme The corona situation has been the worst in Finland in May. At present, there are fourteen patients in hospital care and two in intensive care in the Päijät-Häme Welfare Group. Sixteen new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the area on Thursday.

The incidence rate for Päijät-Häme is 110, which is the second highest in Finland. The highest incidence rate is currently in Central Ostrobothnia, where 200 infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been diagnosed in 14 days.

Nieminen urges residents of the Päijät-Häme region to avoid contacts in order to reduce coronary infection rates.

“The corona situation in our region has not improved much in recent weeks. We live in really important weeks for the summer. For example, considering the events of the summer, the corona situation in the area does not look very good, ”Nieminen reminds.

