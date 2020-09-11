Not all people who contract the virus at work are affected. The recognition of Covid-19 will only be automatic for caregivers and workers at home or in EHPAD who have developed a severe form of the disease. “It allows 100% medical care, all consultations, all medication care”, specifies Anne Thiebauld, director of occupational risks at the National Health Insurance Fund.

It also gives the right to compensation in the event of temporary or permanent incapacity. For caregivers without serious form and non-caregivers, the process is more complex. They will have to pass in front of two doctors responsible for establishing whether there is a link between the disease and the work. An assessment of the after-effects must then be carried out before possible compensation. For several unions, the device is too complex and must be simplified.