Coronavirus The vaccine can be obtained directly from the vaccine bus in Helsinki in July if the pace of appointments does not accelerate

Helsinki’s goal is 90 percent vaccine coverage, but so far several age groups are lagging behind by more than 10 percentage points.

Working age The slow-moving coronary vaccine, at least for the time being, is not a concern for leading experts in the municipalities of the Helsinki metropolitan area.

It was reported last week that that in Helsinki the 45-49 age group has applied for vaccinations more slowly than before. The situation improved this week, and now about 58 percent of the age group has already been vaccinated.

“It looks good in the sense that vaccinations are being applied for and are being enthusiastically taken,” says the director of the Helsinki health centers. Timo Lukkarinen.

According to Lukkarinen, Helsinki will reach the minimum target of 70% national vaccine coverage. However, Helsinki’s own target of 90% vaccine coverage is currently lagging behind by more than 10 percentage points in several age groups.

Helsinki has previously estimated that people under the age of 30 can be vaccinated in July. However, it is possible that vaccinations will start as early as June.

“If vaccination coverage falls short of the targets, it may be that we will be able to vaccinate people under the age of 30 as early as June,” says Lukkarinen.

The source for the graphics in the HS below is the vaccination registry maintained by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). The information is usually updated in the register with a delay of a couple of days, so the figures reported by the municipalities themselves may differ.

July When approaching in Helsinki, the introduction of more flexible vaccination methods will be considered.

“Once we have offered all age groups the opportunity to receive the first vaccine and the pressure makes it easier, I would see that we will have the opportunity to lower the threshold for giving vaccines,” Lukkarinen says.

This could mean, for example, administering vaccines from health centers, without an appointment or, for example, from vaccine buses. Vaccinations are now given at three large mass vaccination points in Helsinki: Malmi, Jätkäsaari and the Exhibition Center.

In the summer, it will be the turn of larger age groups than before. It is due to the age structure of Helsinki, where young people are over-represented, Lukkarinen explains.

For example, there are about 47,000 people aged 40-44 who have taken turns this week. In contrast, there are as many as 62,000 people aged 30-34 who will take turns in June.

Vantaa is the most advanced of the municipalities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area in terms of vaccination: vaccination of 35-39 year olds began this week.

People over the age of 40 have been vaccinated in Vantaa for a couple of weeks. According to the city’s own statistics, vaccine coverage is 40 percent in the 40-44 age group. In the next age group, 45-49 years old, coverage is 64%.

Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Timo Aronkydön according to the vaccination of the forties has progressed at a normal pace.

“Not everyone has woken up to vaccinating young people like this. Now that the vaccination of forties opened in Helsinki as well, we woke up here as well, ”says Aronkytö.

At the beginning of June at the latest, it is planned to move to younger age groups in Vantaa.

“Yes, all times go by, there are no days that times are not used,” says Vantaa’s Head of Preventive Health Care. Piia Niemi-Mustonen.

Aron use makes vaccination of young people especially important.

“According to epidemiological studies, the disease is spreading, especially among young men aged 16-30.”

In Espoo times are opened to new groups on a weekly basis as the results of vaccine batches become available.

“Espoo residents have been concerned about whether there is another capital region behind. We have opened up the times in a controlled way so that the vaccines would be given as far as possible from the oldest to the youngest, ”says the chief physician of outpatient care in Espoo. Anu Mustakari.

According to data updated by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Tuesday, about 41 percent of Espoo’s 45-49-year-olds have been vaccinated so far.

“There would be newcomers, but there are no times available for everyone at the moment. Each week, we evaluate the amount of vaccines available that can be given. Some go into booster doses, ”says Mustakari.