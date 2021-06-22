Coronavirus The Vaalimaa border crossing point was blocked by tourists from St. Petersburg, corona testing of dozens of bus loads remains at your own risk

Those who avoid the test are directed to three days of voluntary quarantine and are advised to apply for a corona test in their home community.

Cherish The border crossing point was blocked on Tuesday evening, when there was not enough capacity for corona testing of football tourists returning to Finland.

Finland’s game against Belgium was played on Monday 21 June in St. Petersburg.

Chief Medical Officer Marja-Liisa Mäntymaa told Kymsote shortly after eight o’clock in the evening that Kymsote has decided not to test some of the tourists at the border. They are directed to three days of voluntary quarantine and are advised to apply for a corona test at their home community.

Kymsote is a consortium of Kymenlaakso social and health services.

According to Mäntymaa, the number of people crossing the border without the test is a little over ten buses and plenty of cars.

“Over the last hour, I have been negotiating with our staff, border authorities and the infection specialist. This is the only way to handle the matter so that the people are not stuck at the border, ”says Mäntymaa.

According to him, Kymsotella simply does not have the opportunity to get people at the border to do corona tests. According to Mäntymaa, the arrangement is not a special security risk.

“However, in order to enter the stadium, a negative corona test result has had to be obtained. In addition, many of those returning to Finland must have taken an corona test in St. Petersburg before returning. It is important that a second test is taken three days after entry, ”he says.

Southeast Finland Director General of the Border Guard Taneli Repo said a little before eight o’clock on Tuesday that a dozen single-decker buses and dozens of cars were waiting for their testing turn at the Vaalimaa border crossing point.

“The waiting times at the border have been two, even three hours in the evening. The congestion has been concentrated in the latter part of the evening, when apparently a larger number of tourists have decided to come to Finland at the same time. The traffic was calmer earlier in the day, ”Repo says by phone.

The head of the Vaalimaa border inspection post says the same Jani Liikola. Liikola says that there was no similar problem about the game played in St. Petersburg about a week ago.

“ “I thought it was a pretty tough day for the old and the kids to be in that toast.”

Atmosphere According to Taneli Repo, the Vaalimaa border crossing point was calm despite expectations on Tuesday. He himself is not on the spot at the border, but says he has heard from officials that the long wait in the heat has not been in everyone’s mind.

“There is some crew outside the buses, as the weather is so hot that there is probably trouble on the buses. A little part has complained that there is no drinking water. It is currently being sought for them. ”

The heat that hit on Tuesday really happened at a bad time. Returning from a race trip Vesa Laakso tells HS by phone that the border was warm above 30 degrees, the sun was reindeering and no water was available.

“Our bus left St. Petersburg at 12 o’clock, so a moderately long day was behind us. We were at Vaalimaa station at about 5 pm. We waited at the border for more than three hours, ”says Laakso.

During the three hours, some people waited outside, some inside the bus.

“Even though that air conditioning on the bus didn’t really manage to cool it down, a little sauna that responded. I think it’s a pretty tough day for the old and the kids to be in that kind of toast. ”

Eventually, around 8 p.m., an announcement came that people would no longer be tested. According to the valley, it seemed that testing at the border simply didn’t work.

“Allegro, after all, normally goes through this. Now the shifts were canceled for health safety reasons, but yes, this hit my own ankle a bit when so many people come to Finland without a test, ”he ponders.

Cherish at the border, corona testing is performed by two employees of the Hus Diagnostics Center. In addition, there are two health counselors from Kymsote at the border.

“Before the European Championships, the border and health authorities had very flimsy information about how many passengers go to the Games, by which means of transport they go and when they return,” says Kymsoten Mäntymaa.

Cherish and Nuijamaa border crossing points are open for passenger traffic from 7 am to 9.30 pm. When the border closes, no one will be added to the queue, Repo says.

“No one will be left between the border. Everyone in the queue at 9.30 pm will be taken to the Finnish side before the day changes. ”

Liikola says that football tourists have also been asked to use the Nuijamaa crossing point.

“To my knowledge, Nuijamaa has also been congested.”

Kymsote said in a press release on Monday that a total of 16 positive coronavirus infections were detected at the Vaalimaa border crossing point last week. The majority of those who have a positive result in Vaalimaa live outside Kymenlaakso, and therefore they are not included in Kymsote’s infection rates.

Among those who received a positive result are also people who returned from the European Championships in St. Petersburg.