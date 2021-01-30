This represents a possible breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. The European Medicines Agency authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe on Friday 29 January. This would therefore be the third vaccine available after those from Pfizer and Moderna and it would present advantages over the other two vaccines. It costs less (two to three euros) and can be stored at a conventional temperature between two and eight degrees, facilitating its transport and distribution.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the subject of some doubts. There are uncertainties about its effectiveness in people over 65. The tests concerned only 1,460 people over 70 years while Pfizer had for example tested 7,800 people over 65 years. The vaccination commission in Germany therefore recommends not to administer it to seniors. In France, a decision will be taken by the Haute Autorité de santé (HAS) at the beginning of next week.

