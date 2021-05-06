Coronavirus The United States would like to remove patent protection for coronary vaccines: Will the EU and Finland change their minds?

In March, Minister for Development Cooperation Ville Skinnari appealed to the EU’s negative position in Parliament.

The United States democratic president Joe Biden the administration caused a shocking surprise.

Sales Representative Katherine Tai announced on Wednesday that the United States is supporting the abandonment of intellectual property rights, or patenting, for coronavirus vaccines with a view to ending the pandemic soon.

In practice, the United States supports the proposal under discussion in the World Trade Organization. The proposal calls for full compliance with the WTO TRIPS Agreement on Intellectual Property Rights for coronavirus vaccines.

Attempts have been made to negotiate the matter for months, but the negotiations have been guaranteed, the news agency says Reuters. They may continue to be tangled, as the decision requires the consent of all 164 member states. Ten rounds of negotiations have already taken place in seven months.

The agreement would mean that any country could start manufacturing a coronavirus vaccine without the permission of the company that developed it. With this patent, due to patent protection, those pharmaceutical companies that own the exclusive rights to the vaccines, such as Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Biontech, and Moderna, can participate in vaccine production.

Presentation waivers of vaccine IPRs were made to the WTO in October by India and South Africa. At the time, the United States opposed, as did the EU. On Wednesday, the United States changed its position, and a representative of the Indian State Department, who is in a particularly bad state of infection, thanked the United States for its support on Thursday.

Also on Thursday morning, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen saidthat the EU is ready to negotiate.

“The EU stands ready to discuss any proposal that would work to resolve the crisis in an effective and practical way. That is why we are ready to discuss how the US proposal to remove IPR protection for vaccines could help resolve the crisis. ”

Finland position is in line with the EU line.

“It is in everyone’s interest that vaccine-producing countries, vaccine-receiving countries and pharmaceutical companies look for a solution to increase vaccine production together,” Finland’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd) commented on Helsingin Sanomat.

“Von der Leyen has already stated that the EU is ready to discuss how, in the view of the United States, a waiver would help increase vaccine capacity. In addition, we should also address, for example, formal and informal export restrictions, which now make it difficult to obtain vaccines, ”Skinnari points out in an email.

Pressure to reach a solution is tough: the World Health Organization as well as 375 NGOs, such as Doctors Without Borders, are campaigning for the cause. Former British Prime Minister has taken part in the campaign for the United States to show sympathy. Gordon Brown and the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.

The change in the position of the United States is impressive, especially in terms of leadership. However, it does not provide quick relief.

“It will take at least a month or two,” news agency Reuters told Reuters during the Trump administration. Clete Willems.

According to Willems, the wording of a possible agreement needs to be re-filed, as the original proposal by South Africa and India to waive intellectual property rights covered not only vaccines but also other supplies.

Vaccines are now being discussed specifically.

Pharmaceutical companies have opposed the removal of patent protection, and not even all states support the idea. France, for example, has said it opposes it. Instead, France expressed support for a donation-based model to help poor countries suffering from vaccine shortages.

Pharmaceutical companies immediately expressed disappointment with the new U.S. policy.

“The exemption is a simple but wrong answer to a complex problem,” an international group advocating for pharmaceutical companies in Geneva told AFP.

According to pharmaceutical companies, intellectual property rights are not the cause of the difficulties encountered in the development, production and distribution of coronavirus vaccines. In the companies’ view, the difficulties have been in production capacity. The companies have also argued that removing patent protection could be detrimental to future product development.

On Thursday, the Finnish Pharmaceutical Industry Association, which advocates for the interests of pharmaceutical companies in Finland, announced that waiving patent protection was not the right way to speed up vaccinations. According to the Pharmaceutical Industry Association, weakening patent protection would jeopardize the progress made so far in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Finland the position on the decommissioning of vaccines has so far been negative.

In March, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Skinnari responded to what was presented in Parliament written question.

“The EU and Finland believe that the most important thing in the current situation is to strive to increase the production capacity of vaccines and medicines,” Skinnari appealed against the EU’s negative position.

Now Skinnari tells Helsingin Sanomat that discussions are continuing both in the WTO and between EU countries.

“As early as the beginning of the 21st century, WTO members agreed that the TRIPS Agreement is not and must not be an obstacle to the availability of medicines in public health emergencies. Back then the problem was HIV, today the problem is Korona, ”Skinnari replied to HS via email.

“I think it’s important that the exemption is assessed on a factual basis.”