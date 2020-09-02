Coronavirus The United States refused to cooperate with more than 170 countries on vaccines against the coronavirus due to the WHO’s involvement in the project

The White House does not want to cooperate with the World Health Organization (WHO).

United States does not intend to participate in international vaccine cooperation in more than 170 countries with the aim of ensuring the coordinated development, manufacture and equitable distribution of a vaccine effective against the coronavirus. For example, Reuters and The Washington Post.

The reason given is the involvement of the World Health Organization (WHO) under the auspices of the United Nations.

“We will continue international cooperation, but we do not want the restrictions imposed by supranational organizations, which are affected by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” said a White House spokesman. Judd Dreere said.

Notice preceded by the latest debate between the United States and the World Health Agency.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Sunday that it may consider starting mass vaccinations before the normal approval process is completed if the benefits of the unfinished vaccine outweigh the disadvantages.

Epidemiologist leading World Health Organization coronavirus activities Michael Ryan reminded on Monday that vaccinating millions of people before the normal approval process is complete involves high risks.

The United States is the largest donor to the World Health Organization, albeit significantly behind its commitments.

President Donald Trump announced in the spring that the country intends to secede from the health organization. The resignation date was finally announced on July 6, 2021, but Trump’s counter-candidate Joe Biden has announced that it will revoke the decision to resign if he is elected president in November.

172 countries is currently negotiating vaccine cooperation. The goal is to ensure a safe vaccine first for at-risk groups in each country to minimize mortality. According to AFP, rich countries from the United States to EU member states have already reserved a total of more than three billion doses of vaccine for themselves.

The approval process for several vaccines under development has already progressed to phase III human trials.

Experts interviewed by The Washington Post say the United States is gambling by refraining from cooperating with a UN-affiliated organization.

If the country’s own, nearly $ 10 billion vaccine program called Operation Warp Speed ​​succeeds, it can vaccinate its citizens without the demands of international cooperation and solidarity.

If the operation fails, the United States could be left in a worse position than others, experts point out.

United States has already purchased and reserved hundreds of thousands of unfinished vaccines from several manufacturers for use as soon as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes one or more of these vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has stated that a 50% efficacy of the vaccine would suffice. That would mean that in a phase III human trial, there would be half as many infections, illnesses, or deaths as those who received the coronary vaccine than those who received the placebo.

“If the protective effect is less than 50 percent, it is disappointing. We are definitely striving for better, ”says the Director of the Vaccine Research Center at the University of Tampere Mika Rämet evaluates in August In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.