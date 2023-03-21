Wednesday, March 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus | The United States plans to publish intelligence service documents on the origin of the corona pandemic

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Coronavirus | The United States plans to publish intelligence service documents on the origin of the corona pandemic

China has repeatedly denied the possibility that the corona pandemic started with a laboratory leak in Wuhan.

of the United States president Joe Biden signed a law on Monday that requires the declassification of intelligence documents related to the origins of the corona pandemic.

The idea of ​​the law is to make public information about possible connections between the start of the corona pandemic and the laboratory located in Wuhan, China.

“We need to get to the source of the corona pandemic, which includes possible connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Biden said in a statement.

According to the president, with the new law, his administration will remove security classifications and share as much information as possible.

Biden added that after coming to power in 2021, he has directed the intelligence community to use all possible means to investigate the matter.

New the law is a political risk for Biden, who is trying to get creative in better waters in a difficult relationship with the Chinese leader to Xi Jinping. China has repeatedly denied the possibility that the corona pandemic started with a laboratory leak in Wuhan. US health officials and the intelligence community have been divided over whether the pandemic spread to humans from animals or as a result of a laboratory leak.

See also  Brazil publishes guidelines to increase competition and redesign the gas market - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

#Coronavirus #United #States #plans #publish #intelligence #service #documents #origin #corona #pandemic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ferrari hit by a hacker attack: “We will not pay any ransom”

Ferrari hit by a hacker attack: "We will not pay any ransom"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result