Coronavirus The two new coronavirus variants detected in the United States may be more alarming than usual, but little is known about them, according to the professor of virology.

26.2. 2:00 | Updated 26.2. 9:26

About the coronavirus in addition to the British, South African, and Brazilian variants, at least two other variants have evolved that may spread and dodge the immune defense more effectively than previous virus lines.

New transformations began to become more common in the United States, one in California and another in New York.

Professor of Zoonotic Virology, University of Helsinki Olli Vapalahti the findings from the United States are not surprising.

“The United States has been a big part of the world’s diagnosed epidemic. It is to be assumed that when more sequencing is undertaken there, differently modified strains born locally will be found, ”says Vapalahti.

He said it is still too early to say how worrying the new U.S. virus lines are.

“Not enough is known about these yet, and what is known is a bit of a conjecture.”

Only individual studies of the variants have appeared, which have not yet been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

The British variant is also widespread in the United States, which is already responsible for most infections in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“New variants may be easier to compete against the old virus line, but are they more widespread than the British variant? The end result may be that the British variant will dominate the industry there as well, ”Vapalahti estimates.

Next times a virus line found in New York in November was found in more than one in four samples taken and sequenced in February in the city, according to a recent study by Caltech University.

This virus line called B.1.526 has two mutation arms.

One branch has the same mutation as the one in the South African and Brazilian variants. This E484K mutation is located in the viral spike protein and may help to partially avoid antibodies that have developed from the disease or vaccine.

“Viruses with the E484K mutation in particular are those that are likely to be better able to evade immunity and appear to arise in areas where there is immunity,” says Vapalahti.

Especially in the wake of last spring’s big wave of disease in New York, a large percentage of people have antibodies to the coronavirus. Thus, according to Vapalahti, the variant carrying the E484K mutation has gained a selection advantage and been able to increase there.

Researchers at Columbia University have also noticed The New York Times that the virus carried by the E484K mutation was present in 12 percent of the more than a thousand samples they examined from across the city. The mutation also appeared to increase the risk of hospitalization.

The second branch of the increased variant in New York contains a mutation called S477N. It, too, is in the spike protein and may help the virus to bind better to the human cell and make it more contagious.

At the same time at the time on the west coast of the country in California there is a widespread variant with two versions, B.1.427 and B.1.429 with slightly different mutations.

By the end of January, the variant already covered more than half of the state’s infections. The observation was made by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, in an as yet unpublished study.

“The variation is worrying because our research data show that it is more contagious, more likely to be associated with a serious illness, and is able to at least partially bypass antibodies,” the virologist involved in the study Charles Chiu says To the journal Science.

However, other researchers have pointed out that information about the dangers of virus transformation is based on very limited data. Nor is it clear that even if it spreads faster than ordinary virus strains, it would be more nimble than the British variant.

The variant also does not appear to be as effective in evading antibodies as the South African virus variant, for which more information has already been accumulated.

Other scientists are in their experiments found that at least from version B.1.429, antibodies neutralized as well as common virus types.

In Finland Vita Laboratories and the Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Helsinki have said they have found a Fin-796H corona variant that is known to have caused two infections.

The same line of virus has also been found in other countries. However, the Finnish version is distinguished by the research director of the Institute of Biotechnology Petri Auvisen according to three mutations not found elsewhere.

So far, its significance for the spread or danger of the disease cannot be assessed.

“No one knows that until we have hundreds or thousands of samples. Just as when the British variant was first found in England, no one could say whether it would catch up faster, ”says Auvinen.

With this information, the Finnish variant can only cause problems in diagnosis, as the variant is not visible in some tests.