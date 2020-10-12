Coronavirus The Twitter video shows the consequence of a tight coronal line: the main league players had to wear face masks even when on the field

The mask had to be kept on the order of the local authorities.

Coronavirus the restrictions imposed have affected sport in many ways, but one of the most peculiar consequences was seen over the weekend in the Spanish handball league.

Ademar León’s team hosted Sinfin on Saturday and players from both teams played masks on their faces in the match. Videos of the match have been uploaded to the Spanish account of the Spanish Handball Association. If the video immersion is not displayed, you can watch the video from this link.

Masks had to be ordered by the authorities of the Autonomous Community of Castile-Leon. The Spanish sports magazine Marca also reported on the case image report on its website. In the scent of the game, some of the players’ face masks dripped off their noses.

According to Marca, this would be the first professional sports match where players will have to wear a face mask. The magazine also reports that Castile and León is the only autonomous region with stricter mask requirements than those set by sports federations for sport.

Away team Coach of Sinfin Victor Montesinos amazed at the order for example El Mundo website. He did not believe the masks were useful because of the number of close contacts in the sport.

In addition, Montesinos was surprised that at the same time as the masked man was forced to watch the match on the spot.