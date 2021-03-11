Coronavirus The Tripla and Itis shopping centers are advertising their discount sales amid tighter restrictions: “Now we must remember that trading is not banned”

According to the director of Itis Shopping Center, consumer behavior in previous discount sales has been moderate. Tripla is told that the campaign is mainly aimed at supporting entrepreneurs.

Corona restrictions tightened for restaurants, hobbies and schools in Finland last week. In addition, the government prepares restrictions on movement in the event that stricter restrictions do not sufficiently curb the corona epidemic.

In Helsinki, the shopping centers Tripla Pasila and Itis Itäkeskus have launched discount campaigns despite stricter restrictions. The Triplamania and Itis ale campaigns run from Thursday to Sunday.

Isn’t under-campaigning irresponsible in the current situation?

Itis Shopping Center Director Christoffer Jansén: “Now it must be remembered that trading is not prohibited. Government decisions enable the consumer to procure supplies.

Itis has introduced certain restrictions. The common areas are closed, we allow security clearances to be kept, the guards monitor the use of the mask. Itis has a mask compulsion that has clearly increased the use of masks. We are distributing masks in the mall, and the item has been distributed 100,000 free masks.

During the sub-campaign, there will be more staff on hand to distribute the masks, and we will have floor stickers and screens to remind the customer of the use of the mask, hand hygiene and safety intervals. ”

This is a difficult subject. Shopping centers also have a tremendous responsibility towards tenants. Lant has two sides. We’ve talked about this with the merchants and agreed that the campaign will focus on trading inside the stores.

The strength of Itis is that we have space. The campaign has been invested in and planned well before the decision on exceptional circumstances came. We don’t see that we are inviting people to size and masses. We have seen in previous discount sales, such as after Christmas, that consumer behavior is moderate. ”

Tripla Shopping Center Director Kati Kivimäki: “This year and at the moment, advertising campaigns are different. We have no events or major advertising. This is a calm and moderate price campaign that emphasizes that it is safe to do business. ”

However, isn’t the intention to attract people to the scene?

Jansén: “Normally yes. Sales are now being activated and a message is being sent that Itis has good discounts. The campaign is pretty short, just four days. We do not see a bigger risk, as it has a lot of squares and space and the previous ales have gone well. Now we have invested more staff on the floor to distribute masks and dismantle potential rallies. No customer flow is expected to ensure that the campaign can be run safely. ”

Kivimäki: “The purpose is to support the business of stores. The stores have been very tough over the past year and need customer support to survive. It is a complex issue, customer security and business survival.

Over the past year, a tremendous amount has been done for security. There are handbags everywhere, cleaning has been intensified, corridors are wide, good ventilation, customers are encouraged with advertisements and digital screens to keep safety gaps and masks, workers are forced to wear masks. Every effort has been made to ensure that transactions are safe. ”

The government has called for reduced contacts. Isn’t this completely against it? Wouldn’t it make more sense to postpone events?

Jansén: “We ourselves do not see that the corona situation has changed anywhere in three weeks. The attitude goes that the situation will continue for a long time and that is why no changes to the dates were considered.

We bear our own responsibility. In this industry, the responsibility is more than our own business, ie also tenants and traders, hundreds and thousands of people. One may wonder which virus then is more dangerous, layoffs and bankruptcies or this. I don’t mean to downplay the coronavirus, but balancing is difficult. The situation is sensitive and difficult. ”

Kivimäki: “Our goal is to create a safe customer experience, but also to support tenants. Tripla has more than 200 businesses, some of which, like restaurants, are now closed. Stores need to be able to do business. Exceptionally, sales are far from normal anyway. Seasonal sales are a common operating model in the trade sector. The aim is not to create congestion but to support companies. The planning cycles for the campaigns are very long, and it was no longer possible to cancel the catalog sent home, for example, when the exceptional circumstances were reported. There was a lot of discussion and a decision was made to carry out the campaign, but very moderately. No congestion has occurred. ”