A Parisian offered himself a vacation at the last moment despite the Covid-19. He booked six days in a lodge at the foot of the ramparts of Carcassonne (Aude). “We said to each other, let’s take advantage of it, it’s not going to slow us down, even if [le virus] is there in France, at some point we will have to live with “, he confides. The Massif Central has also become a destination for sports enthusiasts in the heart of nature. In Auvergne, the occupancy rate of lodgings is 50%: this is more than in 2019 at the same period.

In the Jura, bookings are on the rise in lodgings. “We really feel a craze for people to To go on holiday. Rather short stays, not necessarily weeks, so we feel that people want to leave more often and for less “, remarks Isabelle Damien, director of the Gîtes de France Jura agency. Despite everything, the tourism sector is one of the most affected by the health crisis. Revenues were halved between January and August last year compared to 2019.

