The French are not really enthusiastic as the All Saints holidays start on Friday, October 16. Faced with the rebound of Covid-19 and the curfew imposed for Île-de-France and eight metropolises, the number of reservations has plummeted. In Lyon, a travel agency is trying to save furniture by drastically lowering its prices. “On Djerba (Tunisia), we have a very interesting price since we have a price of 559 euros instead of 909 euros, a decrease of 38%“, notes Christophe Fuss, director of operations at Tui France.

Despite the prices charged, bookings have fallen by 80% at this agency. “When we make the choice to open a new club, we cannot afford to open them in one week, to close them in the next. We are obliged to remain in continuity. We are forced to accept that we can, over certain weeks, reduce our prices drastically“, adds the director of operations.

The JT

The other subjects of the news