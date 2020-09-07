The Games were initially slated to open on July 24, but organizers made the historic decision in March to postpone them until summer 2021.

A “light at the end of the tunnel”, according to the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021, will take place next year, regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic, John Coates, IOC vice-president, announced Monday, September 7. In a telephone interview with AFP, the president of the IOC Olympic coordination committee for the 2020 Olympics, affirmed that the Tokyo Games will take place “with or without” coronavirus and “will start on July 23 of next year”.

“It will be the Games that have defeated the Covid, the light at the end of the tunnel”, said John Coates. “Before the Covid, [le président du CIO] Thomas Bach said it was the best prepared Games we have ever seen, the venues were almost all finished, they are now finished, the village is amazing, (…) everything is fine “, he stressed.

The Japanese authorities have made it clear that they do not want the Games to be postponed a second time. However, according to several recent polls, a clear majority of Japanese want a further postponement of the Olympics or their cancellation due to the coronavirus. John Coates pointed out that the Japanese government “did not give up at all” to the organization of these Games, despite the “monumental task” what constitutes this one-year delay.

