At the Timone hospital in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), the intensive care unit was in full swing all summer. For the past fortnight, this unit has had to be divided into two parts to accommodate patients with severe forms of the coronavirus. “In the other Covid reserved area, we only have two vacant beds. This means that if we have two requests and no outgoing patients, we will have to make room and we do not know where “, explains Professor Nicolas Brudier, head of the anesthesia-intensive care unit.

The admissions curve for patients with Covid-19 is soaring in the Bouches-du-Rhône while it remains stable in the rest of the PACA region.

Despite the increase in needs, the number of nurses or service agents is insufficient to accommodate all patients in intensive care, whatever their pathology.