Coronavirus The third coroner vaccine is now available in Helsinki without appointment by those who have reached the age of 60 and belong to risk groups

Vaccine recipients should be prepared for long queues and dress warmly.

Helsinki has begun giving third doses of coronary vaccines without an appointment to at-risk urban residents over the age of 60 and over the age of 18.

The third dose is given at least three months after the second dose.

The city provides vaccinations at the vaccination points in Jätkäsaari, Kannelmäki, Malmi, Messukeskus and Myllypuro.

“It is important to secure vaccinations for the elderly and those at risk, as they have a higher risk of developing serious coronary heart disease,” says the director of Helsinki’s health centers. Timo Lukkarinen in the bulletin.

I drive a third dose of the vaccine can still be reserved. The fastest time to book is online at koronarokotusaika.fi.

Allocated times have been opened in the appointment system for Helsinki residents over the age of 60 and at risk.

Third doses of the vaccine are also given to adults aged 18 to 59 years. They must always set aside time for vaccination.

Helsinki urges to prepare for queuing outside vaccination points and to dress warmly. There are no separate waiting areas at vaccination points.

The third dose is not given for the time being if the person has been diagnosed with coronavirus disease and has received two doses of the vaccine, unless the person is severely immunocompromised.