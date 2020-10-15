From 9 p.m. Saturday October 17, it will be forbidden to move around unless you have to go to work. In this case, you must have proof with you, because there will be police checks and the fine is 135 euros. In public transport, no restrictions due to curfew. Buses, trams and subways will remain open even at night to allow those who need to go to work.

It is possible to go on vacation from Friday, October 16 in the evening. There will be no restriction on travel between regions. The goal is to save the All Saints holidays. But Emmanuel Macron calls for vigilance. He asks the French to sit down to a maximum of six at home or in a restaurant. The president calls on companies to promote teleworking. For RSA beneficiaries, exceptional aid of 150 euros has been promised.