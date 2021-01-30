Coronavirus The telephone service for scheduling vaccinations is congested in Helsinki, with about 3,000 calls in line

The congestion is likely to be lifted over the weekend, says Leena Turpeinen, the city’s director of health and substance abuse services.

Vaccinations the appointment’s telephone service is congested in Helsinki.

The appointment booking system was opened on Tuesday, January 26 this year to people aged 85 or older and their carers.

“There have been a lot of calls in the queue, there were 3,000 on Saturday morning,” says the city’s director of health and substance abuse services. Leena Turpeinen.

According to Turpeinen, however, there is no worry.

“There are now plenty of resources for people to make calls over the weekend.”

Turpeinen says that the callback for the waiting elderly has got off to a good start. He believes the congestion will be lifted over the weekend, with some individual callbacks still left on Monday.

Helsinki start mass vaccinations next week. In Espoo and Vantaa, mass vaccinations for the elderly were started already this week.

2,000 new primary vaccines are scheduled for next week. Some vaccines are still going to healthcare workers, but most to the elderly, Turpeinen says.

Some older people may be in such a condition that they are unable to leave home.

Then, according to Turpeinen, the vaccination will be handled by the mobile healthcare team, ie nurses who move where they need to.

“These cases are assessed individually. Home care is definitely involved in this planning. ”