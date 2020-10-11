When walking in the streets of some big cities like Paris, it is still common to see certain terraces welcoming customers. Officially, bars are now closed in this area on high alert where the circulation of the coronavirus is intense. Except that bar managers have found a way to continue to keep their doors open: they offer food to their customers so that they cannot be sanctioned as a mere bar company.

The streets in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) continue to see busy terraces bloom. The objective for bar managers remains to offer something to eat to get into the nails, this sometimes consists of only reheating already prepared dishes. To try to limit as much as possible, a police squad is in charge of checking whether the controlled establishment corresponds to the standards. If he has an equipped kitchen that he uses, he is often spared. In the event of a proven violation, the owner risks a fine of 135 euros and the administrative closure of the business.