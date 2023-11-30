Coronavirus | The Swedish skiing star was shocked by the positive test: “I didn’t understand how it was possible”

Jonna Sundling was shocked by the result of the corona test.

Swedish the national ski team is in the grip of the corona virus, and many top skiers have had to miss competitions for the time being. Sprint star For Jonna Sundling the positive test result was a shock.

He was the first to get a positive test result William Poromaa After the joint start race in Ruka. In addition to Sundling, women have also become ill Frida Karlsson, Linn Svahn and Johanna Hagström.

Sundling told Aftonbladet according to the Vinterpodden podcast that he was supposed to compete in Jällivaara after Ruka. However, he woke up one morning with a dry throat, and the team doctor recommended a corona test.

Sundling didn’t think he was infected after being careful and staying away from other infected people.

“I was really shocked when I saw two lines [testissä]. I really didn’t think I was infected. I didn’t understand how that was possible,” Sundling said.

“I could have gone for interval training, I felt so good. But the test came back positive, and my throat was a bit dry in the morning, so I just had to accept the fact that I was sick.”

Sundling packed his things and traveled eight hours to his home in Östersund. In the evening the eyes started stinging and the next morning the throat was sore.

“I had been so careful and tried to do everything I could. I don’t think I could have done it any other way, so this is really deep.”

Olympic champion and world champion Sundling said before the start of the season that she sometimes kicks her boyfriend by Anton Olofsson out of the couple’s shared home as part of preparing for competitions and avoiding illness.

Now the parts have changed.

“When I came home, he was really scared of me. When we went for a walk, he kept a really big distance from me. He feared for his life, and rightly so. I wouldn’t want to be around me myself if I was healthy.

Olofsson has left for the time being to other landscapes and left Sundling alone with the couple’s dog.

There is no word yet on Sundling’s return, but he hopes to be on the starting line when the World Cup arrives in his hometown of Östersund on the 9th-10th. december