Coronavirus The Swedish royal couple has a coronary infection, and the number of Swedish infections is record-breaking

Swedish the king and queen have contracted a disease caused by the coronavirus, says Swedish Court.

King Charles XVI of Gustav and the queen Silvia received positive results from coronavirus tests last night.

Both have taken three doses of the vaccine. The symptoms of the royal couple are mild, and according to the court, both are well with the circumstances.

The royal couple is secluded from their home and infection surveillance is currently underway.

The king is 75 years old and the queen is 78 years old.

In Sweden coronary infections are on the rise. On the eve of the turn of the year on December 30, the daily infection rate rose to 11,507.

This is the highest daily figure measured during the entire pandemic in Sweden. Today, there are 114 people in the intensive care unit in Sweden.

In Finland 5,492 new coronavirus infections were reported today. The number is one of the highest daily infection rates.