Coronavirus The Swedish government is proposing a new type of pandemic law that could close shops and public transport

Under the new law, Sweden could restrict gatherings in certain public spaces and fine for violating the restrictions.

Swedish the government proposed a temporary pandemic law on Monday that would allow restrictions on businesses, shopping malls and public transportation, news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

“Those who violate regulations restricting access to public spaces may be subject to a fine,” Swedish Minister of Social Affairs and Health Lena Hallengren said at a news conference, according to AFP.

The government hopes the law will come into force on January 10th. According to Reuters, the law would be in effect until September unless it is renewed.

Swedish has relied heavily on the responsibility of individuals to prevent the spread of infections during a corona pandemic, but it has also lacked the means provided by law for stricter restrictions.

Sweden, for example, has not been able to introduce a state of emergency because the country’s constitution mentions war or its threat as the sole reason.

“In very serious situations, it is possible for the government to decide on broader regulations to prevent the meeting,” Hallengren said, according to Reuters.

Sweden is trusted to succeed in peacetime crises by amending existing legislation. For example, in mid-April, the country’s infectious disease law was urgently amended. The aim was to give the government a special mandate until the end of June to take action to slow down the epidemic and manage the situation. As early as March, Sweden passed a separate law giving the government the power to close schools.

In addition, Chief Epidemiologist of the Swedish Public Health Authority Folkhälsomyndigheten Anders Tegnell has been reluctant to impose restrictions, as if for certainty, for which there is no strong research evidence.

Swedish also suspended travel from Britain and Denmark last Monday due to the detection of a modified coronavirus in those countries. HS Stockholm correspondent Jussi Sippola wrote in his commentthat the closure of borders is one indication of a shift in the focus of Sweden’s corona strategy, with politicians taking on a greater role in tackling the crisis.

The turnaround took place in November, when the Swedish government decided, among other things, to tighten the assembly limits to eight people. Last week, the use of a face mask in public transport was recommended for the first time.

In Sweden, almost 400,000 cases of corona and more than 8,000 virus-related deaths have been reported.