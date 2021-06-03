Coronavirus The Swedish government has failed to deal with the pandemic in six different ways, the Constitutional Committee estimates

Among other things, increasing testing capacity and tracing infections was too slow.

Stockholm

Swedish there have been many shortcomings in the government’s pandemic management, the country’s constitutional committee says.

“The committee believes the government has failed to deal with the pandemic. It is serious, ”said the chairman of the committee Karin Enström in his speech, which was shown live on the Swedish media on Thursday afternoon.

According to the committee, there have been shortcomings in six different areas. Among other things, increasing testing capacity and tracing infections was too slow. In addition, the protection of the elderly failed; the government was too slow to impose a ban on visitors to nursing homes. According to the committee, the preparation and implementation of pandemic legislation should also have been faster.

According to the committee, the government’s overall strategy and responsibility issues with regard to corona measures were also unclear.

Government the assessment of the corona line was part of the committee’s annual audit of the board, during which the committee also addressed other issues.

Most important, however, was the assessment of the coronal line.

The committee heard government representatives in April. At that time, the Prime Minister From Stefan Löfven asked, among other things, whether Sweden’s strategy was to seek herd immunity.

According to Löfven, no.

“I want to strongly deny all the speculation I’ve heard for a long time that herd immunity was part of some strategy. That part of the people would have been allowed to become infected. Of course not, ”he said.

Read more: Swedish Prime Minister Löfven questioned the effectiveness of the closure of societies and defended the country’s strategy: He said the goal was never herd immunity

More than one million corona infections and more than 14,400 corona-related deaths have been recorded in Sweden. Recently, the number of infections has started to fall sharply. Restrictions have been relaxed in Sweden this week, and restaurants, for example, are allowed to drink alcohol later. Previously, drinking was supposed to stop at eight o’clock, but now alcohol can be sold until ten o’clock.