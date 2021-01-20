Cybercriminals continue to take advantage of the interest in the pandemic to launch cyberattack campaigns to scam users by offering vaccines against the coronavirus that do not cause any effect.

Since December, a 400% growth has been detected in the offers of the vaccine against Covid-19 on the ‘dark web’, the underground Internet market where you need a special browser to enter.

Experts explain that cybercriminals are taking advantage of the vaccination campaign in many countries for their own benefit, since while last month the average price of the vaccine was 250 dollars, it now stands between 500 and 1000 dollars in bitcoins, in order to avoid being detected.

Given the incipient number of registered domains related to the vaccine (more than 1,000 were counted in the first days of November, the same number as in the previous three months), both the FBI and Europol have warned about this type of scams, as they collect in a statement.

Likewise, the black market for the sale of vaccines against the coronavirus has grown in recent weeks. And while the doses are free, you cannot choose the brand of serum that you are going to apply or when. Since now there is a great shortage.

Vaccines sold over the Internet have no medical value. Photo: AFP

In fact, several experts have discovered advertisements that do not sell individual doses, but rather large quantities of vaccines, with the aim of deceiving users with greater purchasing power and want to purchase the units for their family and friends.

The general concern about the increase in contagion cases and the fear of the arrival of a third wave with a higher rate of virality has driven this business model on the ‘dark web’, where vaccine offers have grown 400% since December .

On the other hand, another factor that marks the growth of the black market resides in the variety of vaccines available. The fact that more and more companies are developing them, together with the fact that they receive approvals from the competent medical bodies, means that there is a greater range of options from which to choose.

In this regard, the company’s researchers point out that, before the approved vaccines began to be distributed worldwide, they detected advertisements that offered “made in China” vaccines, which were unbranded and not approved by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA, for its acronym in English).

However, since FDA approved brands are distributed worldwide, most of the offers on the ‘dark web’ advertise the sale of these as named brands, or simply not specifying the brand of the vaccine.

With information from DPA.