The transparent mask, the future of the sanitary mask? It is in any case a mask in great demand for this return. National Education has just placed a very large order: several hundreds of thousands of masks, to first equip nursery school teachers. It therefore remains to increase production rates. Since July, in a warehouse in Seine-Saint-Denis, the machines have not stopped turning.

To supply customers, employees had to increase the speed significantly. “We are trying to find the best manufacturing method, because we have a large order”, explains Samir Kchouik, chief machine operator. The peculiarity is that 80% of the employees are disabled. And these transparent masks will change their lives, especially for the hearing impaired, who will be able to read lips again.

The JT

The other subjects of the news