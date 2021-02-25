Coronavirus The strongest possible closure measures for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area from next Monday: gyms will be closed, contact teaching for secondary school students will be canceled

The living quarters of shopping centers will also be closed, excluding retail business premises and premises used for the provision of services, as well as access to them.

In the metropolitan area next Monday, the strongest possible containment measures allowed by the new Communicable Diseases Act will come into force.

This means closing down for two weeks, for example, sports and leisure facilities such as gyms run by private companies. In addition, it was decided that secondary students will be in distance education from 1 to 27. from March.

The restrictions were outlined by the metropolitan area’s corona coordination group on Thursday morning. The actual decision is made by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI), from which the group now asked for the “immediate implementation” of the most severe step in the Infectious Diseases Act, ie section 58 g.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland will publish more detailed decisions on the closure of the premises of various actors at a press conference on Friday at 3 p.m.

According to Avi, it is possible that in addition to the municipalities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the decision will also cover, in part or in full, the rest of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

Earlier on Thursday, the government said that exceptional conditions would be declared in Finland and throughout the country, a three-week lockout period begins on March 8 and ends on March 28.

This is what Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) said about the closure on Thursday:

Infectious Diseases Act sports and leisure facilities, such as gyms, are now being closed.

Facilities for team sports, group sports and contact sports, as well as gyms, go to Säpp. Also available are public saunas and swimming pools, as well as in-ground swimming pools, spa pools and changing rooms.

Dance venues and choral singing facilities will also be closed. The same goes for amateur theaters, amusement parks, zoo interiors, indoor playgrounds and playgrounds. The living quarters of shopping centers will also be closed, excluding retail business premises and premises used for the provision of services, as well as access to them.

Religious communities are not closed, ie they cannot be closed under the Communicable Diseases Act.

The closure can be implemented for two weeks at a time, so the actions are valid from 1 to 14. March. Closures do not apply to hobbies under the age of 12.

In addition, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland is preparing decisions ordering the closure of educational premises throughout the region for the period from 8 March to 28 March 2021. The decisions contribute to the implementation of the Board’s 25.2. the policy of transferring secondary and secondary education to distance learning.

The decisions take into account the obligations under the Basic Education Act, for example, to arrange contact teaching for 1st to 3rd grade students and students with special needs. The decisions will be published in the first week of March.

Law allows for the closure of private premises, but only in premises of more than ten people. Private customer premises for smaller numbers of people are not maintained by law, ie they cannot be closed now. Instead, all public spaces will be closed, regardless of size.

“However, the recommendation is that even for premises with less than 10 people, private actors would do the same on the public side, ie close the premises for two weeks. However, this cannot be required for legal reasons, ”says the Mayor of Helsinki, a member of the Corona Coordination Group. Jan Vapaavuori (kok) says.

He acknowledges that policies related to private spaces for less than 10 people can lead to ambiguous situations. However, the alignment is not done by the corona coordination group, but comes directly from infectious disease patients.

Vapaavuori states that the corona coordination group would have decided to introduce section 58g of the Infection Act even without the government’s fresh policy.

“The only difference is that if the government’s policy had not come, we would have decided to keep the recreational facilities for people under 20 open. Now, in line with the policy, we reduced this to only recreational facilities for those under 12 years of age. ”

As a criterion for these more drastic measures is that previous measures have not been sufficient to prevent the spread of the disease. In addition, the incidence must be at least 50 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, tracing of infections must have been difficult and there must be a significant risk of strain in medical care.

These restrictions have been decided previously:

Keeping a real distance in public spaces

Private and public actors have a duty to organize facilities so that people can avoid close contact with each other. This can be done by limiting the number of customers, by arranging customer locations or facilities, or in other ways. The decision applies to both private and public customer spaces excluding restaurants.

If it is not possible to avoid contacts, the entire customer space can be closed completely by a decision of the regional government agency or municipality.

The restriction is valid from February 25 to March 14.

Public events

All indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings for more than 6 people are prohibited. Necessary events for less than 6 people, such as statutory general meetings, can be held to ensure safety.

Restrictions are valid from February 22 to March 14.

Private events

The Coordination Group strongly recommends that close contacts be limited between the same household or close relatives of the same permanence. No other private meetings or family reunions are recommended at all. Participation in funerals or commemorations is still recommended to be limited to a very small number of close relatives.

The recommendation is valid until 31.3. until.

Public spaces

All customer areas open to the public, with the exception of guided hobbies for children aged 12 and under, will remain closed in March. This applies, for example, to city houses of culture, museums and youth facilities. Workers’ colleges have been suspended.

Facilities for social and health services, early childhood education, basic education and basic secondary education will be kept open. For example, the necessary use of transaction machines in libraries and the distribution of face masks for the poor will also continue. Libraries offer a limited service.

Restrictions and recommendations are valid on March 31. until.

Hobbies

Only guided hobbies for 12-year-olds and younger can be organized in the indoor and outdoor spaces managed by the cities. All forms of hobbies and activities for children and young people must be carried out without close contact.

The restriction is valid until 31.3. until.

Secondary education

Secondary education (high schools and vocational schools) continues in distance education. The needs of the necessary contact teaching are secured. Contact teaching is offered, among other things, to students with special needs and developmental disabilities, as well as to students who need individual support for various reasons.

Distance learning continues 7.3. until.

Telecommuting

The Coordination Group further recommends that employers organize teleworking in all work tasks where it is temporarily possible. If teleworking is not possible, the employer is advised to instruct on the use of a face mask in all work areas, although safety distances may be maintained. In the workplace, meals and coffee breaks should be staggered.

The recommendation is valid until 31.3. until.