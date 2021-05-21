The strict closure for nine days decreed by Alberto Fernández delays the progress in Deputies of the project that automates the restrictions based on sanitary criteria. The ruling party had planned to convene the commissions next week, but due to the lack of support from Together for Change, the initiative must be decided in person and they will have to delay this process until the first week of June.

The Executive’s text had half a sanction in the Senate this Thursday. In his message on the national chain, the President referred to the issue: “A country cannot have 24 health strategies because the virus does not recognize jurisdictions. We need a regulatory framework to minimize the pandemic “, he pointed.

To become law, the text must now be approved by Deputies. The debate in the Constitutional Affairs and Health commissions was to begin next Wednesday, but the protocol establishes that in order to rule virtually the presidents and vice-presidents of each commission must agree.

But since the vices belong to Together for Change, which is against the project which it describes as “unconstitutional”, they will not give the endorsement to rule it remotely.

Thus, the meeting must be face-to-face. But since strict confinement was decreed for next week, which will also be short, the movement and flights of legislators from their provinces are complicated.

“Next week will be work in virtual commissions, with consensus issues“, they recognized in the House of Representatives.

Sources from the Frente de Todos confirmed that the project will be discussed the first week of June. “We are going to rule and we hope to take it to the site that same week,” he assured Clarion an authority of the committees involved.

The project written by the Secretary of Legal and Technical of the Executive, Vilma Ibarra, raises an epidemiological traffic light, with parameters based on the evolution of the number of cases and the occupation of beds.

From there, zones are defined according to their level of risk – low, medium, high and alarm – and restrictions are automatically triggered throughout the country.

In the Senate, the president of the Constitutional Affairs committee, the official María de los Angeles Sacnun, was in charge of concentrating the modifications that were made to the text, to seek that its approval does not risk in Deputies, where the Front of All do not have their own majority.

Among the retouching, he joined the request of the rionegrinos so that in the departments that contain cities with “dissimilar sanitary conditions”, the governors can “focus” and decide the application of different measures.

That change means one more vote in the lower house, because the deputy Luis Di Giácomo, who responds to the president Arabela Carreras, will now accompany.

A clear term was also stipulated for the delegation of powers: Until december 31.

The original project established that it would govern while “the public emergency in health matters is in force,” but that emergency is extended by the Executive itself by decree. The specialists pointed out that the term must be set by the person delegating power, and that it should not be left to the person who receives them.

On the other hand, it was stipulated that changes to the parameters can only be made “prior approval by simple majority “of the Federal Health Council, which brings together all the Ministers of Health of the provinces and the City. And that a national registry of therapy beds will be created.