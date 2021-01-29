Coronavirus The state will increase Korona’s grants to the cultural sector by almost 9 million euros

The grants are intended to support operations during a coronary pandemic and to help survive difficult times.

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture has provided nearly € 9 million in additional Korona-era grants to communities in the arts, culture and creative industries.

According to the ministry’s release, the grants are intended to support operations and missions during the coronary pandemic and to help survive difficult times. The aim is to help cultural operators develop their activities both during and after the pandemic and to maintain employment.

The grant may be used for expenses incurred or to be incurred between August 2020 and June 2021.

Science and Minister of Culture Annika Saarikon according to, the deterioration of the corona situation during the autumn and winter has been reflected in the number and number of applications made by actors in the arts, culture and creative industries.

“The financial difficulties of the operators have increased and are widely visible in various sectors. Grants awarded by the Ministry of Education and Culture to communities and companies in the cultural, artistic and creative sectors are an important part of the overall support that the state provides to the sectors most affected by the corona, ”he said in a statement.

In its seventh supplementary budget for 2020, the government proposed an additional allocation to alleviate the situation of actors, communities and professionals in the various arts sectors affected by the coronavirus situation. Parliament approved the seventh amending budget at the end of November 2020.