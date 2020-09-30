The newly appointed president of the LREM group at the Assembly was the guest of the “4 Vérités” on Wednesday September 30th. Aurore Bergé returned to the health situation which has worsened in recent days. And this, at the same time that a wind of incomprehension is being felt among a certain number of people, in particular the owners of bars and restaurants who do not understand the new restrictions to which they are subjected.

“In terms of health, we have to do it on a case-by-case basis, but sometimes we sometimes have no choice but to take strict health measures, argued Aurore Bergé. If the State does not do it, it will be judged to be faulty “. The deputy president LREM underlined the explosion in the number of patients who are currently entering the hospital: “We cannot take the risk of reaching saturation”.