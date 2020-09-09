At the Bordeaux University Hospital, the intensive care unit is overwhelmed. Four out of five rooms are occupied by patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in serious condition. This is almost twice as much as last week. “For the past week, there has been an upsurge in cases in hospital, whether they are the less serious cases which are hospitalized in other medical services, especially in infectious disease or serious cases which come in the various intensive care sectors.“, Explain Suzanne Champion, hospital practitioner in the intensive care unit of Bordeaux University Hospital.

Nineteen people have recently been admitted to this service. This is a first since deconfinement. Caregivers fear a second wave more than ever and call for collective responsibility. “We are in a situation where the citizen must show solidarity. It is a problem of citizenship. Compliance with these barrier measures is very very important “, insists Professor Didier Gruson, head of the intensive care unit at Bordeaux University Hospital.