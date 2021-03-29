Coronavirus The South African variant already accounts for one-tenth of the randomized infections in the Hus area, and it tells of a “silent cycle”

More than two hundred cases of immune-modifying variants have been reported in Finland, but in reality there are many times more.

Immunity the partially avoiding South African coronavirus variant appears to be increasing its share of infections in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

Director of the Hus Diagnostic Center Lasse Lehtonen said on Monday On Twitter, that last week, 278 positive coronary infection samples were randomly sampled and more than ten percent of them were South African variants.

The share had risen sharply. The week before sequenced samples it was two percent.

Sequencing takes time, and the results show a situation about two to three weeks ago.

“I have to admit, it’s clearly gone up. It is unfortunate that there are challenges associated with the South African variant, especially the effectiveness of the Astra Zeneca vaccine. There was also the bus trap, which included a person who received two injections of Pfizer’s vaccine, ”says Lehtonen.

Vaccines studies show that they do not protect as well from the South African variant as from previous virus types and the British variant.

Random sampling testing investigates the “silent cycle”, i.e., the extent to which the monitored virus variants have spread outside the known chains in the population.

“If there is an increase in some type of virus in a random sample, one might think that it describes its prevalence. When these are found in a random sample, it indicates that there are cases elsewhere than in known variant chains, ”says a leading expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare. Carita Savolainen-Kopra.

THL, the University of Helsinki and Hus jointly carry out variant follow-up studies.

Size According to Savolainen-Kopra, the fast-spreading British variant accounts for about half of the foxes sequenced in random samples and the South African variant for 5%.

A total of 214 infections caused by the South African variant are known in Finland, of which 112 are in the Hus area.

Professor of Zoonotic Virology, University of Helsinki Olli Vapalahti evaluated earlier To HSthat, in fact, there would be many times more infections caused by the variant than there are confirmed cases.

At least for the time being, the British variant has spread considerably faster in the Finnish population than the other variants.

However, the South African variant gains a competitive advantage once the population begins to have the immunity provided by illness or vaccinations that it is able to evade, unlike the British variant.

“There is also an idea for the South African variant that it could be somewhat more contagious, but this information is not yet completely clear. In some countries, there are observations that the South African variant would spread at least more slowly than the British variant, ”says Savolainen-Kopra.