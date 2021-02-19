Coronavirus The source of the infection is increasingly revealing a job in the Helsinki metropolitan area, with delays in tracking, especially in Vantaa

The number of coronavirus infections has been on the rise in the Hus area for a few weeks now. The source of the infection now survives in less than half of the cases.

Helsinki and the tracing situation in the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) has not deteriorated significantly despite the increased number of infections.

“Last week, 47.24 per cent of the sources of infection were known, which means that roughly the same figures are going as before. Reasonably good situation, ”says Hus’s director of diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen.

There are challenges in tracking, especially in Vantaa. According to Lehtonen, the reason is, among other things, the large mass exposures recently observed in Vantaa, due to which Vantaa’s infection detection resources are not sufficient for rapid detection.

“The longer the time that elapses between the test result and human contact, the worse people remember those contacts. Tracing is best done as soon as contact is made. In Vantaa, there have been delays in tracking when there have been large exposures in schools, for example, ”says Lehtonen.

Currently, 880 people are quarantined in Vantaa due to exposures in schools or kindergartens.

Elsewhere, according to Lehtonen, the tracking goes reasonably well.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) reported 444 new infections on Friday, 112 of which were from Helsinki. There were 51 infections from Vantaa and 33 infections from Espoo.

The number of coronavirus infections has been on the rise in the Hus area for a few weeks now. Last week, the number of new infections was the same as in the peak weeks of last year, more than 1,650 infections.

Infections are currently being traced to work in the Hus area to an increasing extent. Non-social and health care jobs have been traced to 25 percent of Hus’s traced infections last week.

However, this is partly due to the fact that, according to Lehtonen, the working population is the most active in testing.

“Currently, 30-50-year-olds take the most tests, followed by 19-29-year-olds,” says Lehtonen.

Second, most infections are traced to kindergartens and schools. About two percent of infections have been traced to bars or restaurants, and about three percent to hobbies.

HS is currently investigating in more detail protection against the coronavirus for one group of workers, ie construction sites. For the survey the subject can still be answered.